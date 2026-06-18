Rashford’s Man United comeback hinges on apologies, says Wes Brown



Legendary Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown says there will need to be “sorries on both sides” if Marcus Rashford is to reintegrate into the Manchester United squad.

After a public bust-up with former manager Ruben Amorim, the academy graduate left United on loan, first to Aston Villa and then to FC Barcelona.

The Blaugrana had an option to buy the England international outright for €30 million (around £26 million), but despite a good run of form in Catalunya, they signed Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and passed on Rashford. With a year left on his contract at United and with Amorim now having been replaced by Michael Carrick, speculation has been rife around Rashford’s future and whether it could be at United.

Brown has previously told The Peoples Person that he would like to see the Wythenshawe man back at Old Trafford. And today, in an exclusive interview hosted by BetGoodwin the morning after Rashford netted for England against Croatia, we asked him if he thought there was a chance that the 28-year-old could play for United next season.

The way back to Old Trafford

“He’s somebody that could easily come back in, he’s a homegrown player,” Brown said. “Yes, there might have to be discussions and there might have to be some sorries on both sides, but at the same time, there’s no reason that it can’t be sorted out because he’s in really good form.”

“We know he’s got a year left and after that, who knows? And it’s a tough one. I mean, everyone thought Barcelona would take up that option, but obviously they went with Gordon.”

“But at the same time, you know, he’s still our player. We’ve not forgotten what he can do. So it’s a tough one really, but the main thing is it is a different manager and I’m sure Michael [Carrick] would love to have him. I mean, it’s like having another weapon on that wing.”

“I always say to everybody, to be the best in the Premier League, not just your starting 11, but the subs need to be very dangerous as well,” the former England defender continued.

“And regardless whether he was playing or not, he’s a dangerous player to bring on. And I think that’s when you start challenging for leagues and and other stuff.”

Would he take Rashford back if he was manager?

“If I was Michael, I would, yeah, of course. But like I said, you don’t know, we don’t know what’s going to happen, we don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes … I’m sure if that’s not the case, there will be other big teams after this that will really look at it and you know, put their [hands] in their pockets to try and get him.”

The World Cup as Rashford’s shop window

Rashford’s impact when replacing Gordon on the left wing for England was almost instant, as he deftly struck the ball past Dominik Livaković to put the game out of Croatia’s reach.

“I always like it in the World Cup, you always find out there’s 3 or 4 players that you think, who’s that? He’s good, you know. So everybody sort of plays well because they know people are watching, and they try harder. And that’s just in its nature, it’s the way it it’s the way it works. But Marcus is just carrying on how he finished at Barca, to be fair.”

The next part of our exclusive with Wes Brown will be published tomorrow here on thepeoplesperson.com.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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