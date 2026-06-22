Antonio Valencia apologises amid Ecuador’s World Cup nightmare



Former Manchester United star Antonio Valencia has issued a public apology to his home nation of Ecuador following their poor World Cup displays so far.

World Cup dream hangs in the balance

Ecuador are on the brink of being eliminated from the 2026 World Cup as their search for a first win at the tournament continues.

United forward Amad scored a late winner to condemn Ecuador to a heartbreaking loss in their opening group match.

Ecuador followed that up with a goalless stalemate against the small Caribbean nation of Curacao, who had been beaten 7-1 by Germany in their previous outing.

Sebastián Beccacece and his players now face a must-win game against Germany to have any chance of proceeding to the next round of the competition.

The worrying form has naturally raised concerns back home, with Valencia turning to social media to respond.

Valencia drops apology

The former United man wrote on X, “I want to apologise to all the people of Ecuador, to everyone who travelled from so far away, to everyone who supported the team from the beginning.”

“We know the frustration you feel, but we must remain united as a country. Please don’t be so harsh with your messages and comments toward the players.”

“They are the ones who most want to bring joy to the country. Let’s support this new generation. There are many changes to be made and a long road ahead.”

Quiero pedir disculpas a toda la gente de Ecuador, a todos quienes viajaron desde tan lejos, y a quienes apoyaron a la selección desde el principio.

Sabemos la frustración que se siente, pero tenemos que seguir unidos como país. No sean tan duros con sus mensajes y… pic.twitter.com/CNNvaD4f1G — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) June 21, 2026

United signed Valencia from Wigan Athletic in June 2009 in a deal worth around £16m. He was brought in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who had departed for Real Madrid. He made an immediate impact in his debut season, contributing seven goals and 13 assists across all competitions. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Valencia made 339 appearances for United across all competitions for United. He helped the Red Devils to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

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