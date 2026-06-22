Crysencio Summerville: Body blow for United as West Ham change stance



Manchester United have been delivered both good news and bad news from West Ham regarding their pursuit of two Hammers stars.

It is well known by now that INEOS are fully focused on trying to land Mateus Fernandes to add to Ederson’s capture.

The problem has been the London side’s adamant stance regarding their valuation and the entry of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid into the race.

In addition to the Portugal international, the Red Devils are also pursuing his teammate Crysencio Summerville as United look to bolster their wide options.

West Ham’s latest stance on Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman has shone at the World Cup, which has resulted in multiple teams now chasing his signature, adding to United’s headache.

According to TEAMtalk, the Championship side have taken a bold call on the futures of both Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham’s new de facto owner, Daniel Kretinsky, is determined to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

While West Ham do need to raise capital, they will only sell the Portuguese midfielder, while aiming to keep hold of the Netherlands international as well as Jarrod Bowen, another of their in-demand stars.

New owner determined to avoid mass exodus

“Daniel Kretinsky is determined to avoid a mass exodus at West Ham United this summer and TEAMtalk understands the Czech billionaire believes only one major player – Manchester United and Tottenham target Mateus Fernandes – should be sacrificed to fund the club’s rebuild amid a big new demand from Jarrod Bowen.

“However, sources have informed us that Kretinsky, now the club’s new de facto owner and driving force behind major decisions at the London Stadium, is keen to preserve the core of the current squad as West Ham look to bounce straight back to the top flight under Nuno Espirito Santo.

“As a result, sources understand that Fernandes is the one player Kretinsky is prepared to cash in on this summer. That stance is particularly significant given the growing interest in Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville – the latter of whom has also emerged as a target for Manchester United in recent days.

United have another challenge on their hands

“As a result, we understand there is a genuine belief internally that Bowen can be persuaded to stay if the club resist the temptation to sanction multiple high-profile sales. The prospect of retaining both Bowen and Summerville, while generating significant funds through the sale of Fernandes, is increasingly viewed as the ideal outcome by those at the top of the club.”

Whether West Ham can afford to retain Crysencio Summerville remains to be seen. The 24-year-old will definitely look to jump ship given the interest he is generating and the performances he is delivering for his country at the World Cup.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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