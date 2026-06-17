Real Madrid keen on Mateus Fernandes, ready to offer United an alternative



Manchester United’s midfield search has led them to Mateus Fernandes, but the chase has proved to be far more complicated than INEOS would have liked.

West Ham remain stubborn regarding their valuation, with INEOS attempting to negotiate a lower fee.

There is interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur as well, but the major risk is posed by Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly a fan of his compatriot and, as per Defensa Central, he has identified the Portugal international as the ideal replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni.

United were interested in Tchouameni, but moved on to Mateus Fernandes

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams but both the midfielder and Real president Florentino Perez had categorically denied that the 26-year-old is up for sale.

But Mourinho has different ideas. He remains open to sacrificing the former AS Monaco ace in order to get his hands on Mateus Fernandes.

Interestingly, it should also be remembered that Tchouameni was involved in a major spat with Fede Valverde, and Mourinho would rather keep the Uruguay international over the Frenchman if push comes to shove.

“Selling the French midfielder could be the ideal solution for Mourinho to acquire the West Ham player he has requested for his Madrid side. If Tchouameni stays, the sale is unlikely to go very far.

Mourinho wants Mateus Fernandes, Real could offer Tchouameni to United

“The Portuguese coach would prefer to keep the Uruguayan (Fede Valverde) over the Frenchman if forced to choose. Therefore, Mateus Fernandes is being considered as an alternative for the midfield.”

United could potentially jump for Tchouameni, but then they would risk missing out on the West Ham star. That does not look likely at this stage.

The 20-time English league champions remain locked in talks with the Hammers, with INEOS keen not to overpay.

There is a general feeling that they will eventually get their man despite Real Madrid’s best efforts, with Mateus Fernandes keen to link up with Bruno Fernandes, whom he considers his idol.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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