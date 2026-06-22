Manuel Ugarte: United forced to lower their asking price



Manchester United are planning a complete overhaul of their midfield, with at least three players set to leave as INEOS look to bring in as many new signings.

Casemiro has already departed, and Manuel Ugarte is expected to be next. The Uruguayan has been a major disappointment since his arrival two years ago.

The 25-year-old has struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, and Michael Carrick handed him only one start since taking charge.

The Red Devils ended up losing that match, and it is clear that the Uruguay international cannot cut it in England, with Turkish giants Galatasaray long-term admirers of his.

Manuel Ugarte: nobody ready to match United’s valuation

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at AC Milan has meant the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has gained a new suitor. Despite not handing him too many minutes during his time at Old Trafford, Amorim feels Ugarte is perfectly suited to the slower nature of Serie A football.

The 20-time English league champions have been demanding £30 million to sell him, considerably less than the initial £42 million they paid for him.

INEOS are aware that there is no chance they can earn as much, and the Rossoneri are refusing to pay £30 million.

According to The Sun, United need to earn £25 million from his sale to avoid a loss as per the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

United forced to reduce their asking price for Manuel Ugarte

“Ugarte’s United future is uncertain as the club is open to offloading the Uruguay international after two sorry seasons.

“United would be prepared to move for a third midfielder if they can get Ugarte off the books but do not want to actively hawk him around as it could drive his valuation down.

“Although United would require around £25m for Ugarte to avoid a loss under the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, they could afford a small loss after the £40m sale of academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho and other minor academy sales last year.”

Interestingly, The Peoples Person had relayed there is chance Manuel Ugarte stays on as the fourth-choice midfielder if United cannot earn a decent fee.

Hopefully, this does the trick for United

The former Sporting CP ace will want to avoid such a scenario and will be praying for Amorim to come calling following the World Cup.

He has had a mixed start to the quadrennial showpiece, but a decent end to the competition might just see his value rise, which is something United are hoping for.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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