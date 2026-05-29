Home » Manuel Ugarte: United’s asking price for midfielder revealed

Manuel Ugarte: United’s asking price for midfielder revealed

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Manuel Ugarte


Manchester United have plans to trim the deadwood from their squad ahead of Michael Carrick’s first full season in charge of the club.

INEOS’ first priority is to revamp the midfield, with Casemiro set to depart following the expiration of his contract.

Manuel Ugarte, who was signed as the Brazilian‘s successor, has struggled to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Signed for an initial £42 million, the Uruguayan has failed to impress three separate managers, including his former Sporting CP mentor, Ruben Amorim.

Manuel Ugarte has been a huge disappointment

Now, the Red Devils are keen to cut their losses amid interest from Galatasaray, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid.

Given the 25-year-old’s poor form, it is no surprise to learn that INEOS are resigned to taking a massive hit on their initial investment.

Turkish outlet Aksam has surprisingly revealed that the 20-time English league champions have slapped a price tag of only £24 million on the defensive midfielder’s head.

Given that the ‘lion‘ has a contract at Old Trafford until 2029, the amount seems quite low, especially as there are multiple suitors in the fray.

Ridiculously low price tag set by United

“Galatasaray has prepared a comprehensive list of potential midfield transfers. At the top of this list is Manuel Ugarte, who is expected to leave Manchester United this season.

“The English club is asking for around €28 million for the player. Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also among the clubs interested in the Uruguayan midfielder. The 25-year-old Uruguayan star’s contract with the English club expires in June 2029.”

INEOS must improve United’s poor record when it comes to player sales, and they should start with Manuel Ugarte.

Yes, it would be difficult to recoup as much as they paid PSG, but at least they should avoid taking a loss post-amortisation.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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