Manuel Ugarte: United to receive massive windfall after horror injury

It has been a World Cup to forget for Uruguay, who suffered an unexpected group stage exit after failing to win any of their three games in the tournament.

Back-to-back draws against minnows Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde left them needing a positive result against Spain in the final group fixture, and despite a better all-round showing, they lost the do-or-die game by a goal to nil.

To compound the early exit, Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte suffered a horrific injury in the Spain game that could rule him out for the best part of a year with a suspected ACL tear.

Compensation for United

Ugarte was stretchered off just before half-time and looked in desperate pain, knowing his country were heading out of the World Cup and his short-term career prospects were left in tatters. It was set to be a crucial summer for Ugarte, with United open to offers for the 25-year-old who has struggled to cope with life in the Premier League since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, a fresh start or a chance to rebuild his career at Old Trafford will be put on the back burner as he attempts to recover from one of the most serious injuries a footballer can suffer. United themselves will also have to readjust their summer plans, with INEOS hoping to recoup some money from a deal for Ugarte to pump back into a more suitable replacement.

As reported by timesofindia.com, there may be a small silver lining for United, who are set to receive compensation for the injury that occurred while Ugarte was away from the care of his club side.

If the ACL does keep Ugarte out for 12 months, United should be able to claim the midfielder’s entire yearly wage back through FIFA’s Club Protection Programme (CCP).

The programme is in place to cover such injuries suffered on international duty and allows domestic clubs to be compensated for the salary of the injured player, with a cap of £6.6 million.

With Ugarte’s weekly wage reportedly around the £120,000 mark, equating to £6.45 million, which falls just under the cap set by the governing body, United will be able to pay the star his full salary at no cost to the club.

The report claims United should have no issue with the claim, which was also used by Premier League side Newcastle United after Yoane Wissa suffered a serious knee ligament injury whilst representing DR Congo.

What next for player and club

With South American journalist Rodri Vazquez (via UtdDistrict) claiming that Ugarte underwent tests on his knee injury on Saturday that have confirmed the worst with an ACL, it seems likely he will not be lacing up his boots next season, for United or anybody else.

INEOS would have been hoping to offload a player that, despite his turbulent time in Manchester, does still hold some market value given his age and international pedigree. AC Milan and Galatasaray were two clubs hotly linked with making a move for Ugarte, who would have hoped to get back to his best in a league that far better suits his playing style.

However, it now seems that Ugarte will remain a United player and INEOS will need to find a replacement without the extra funds that a transfer fee would have given them.

How that changes United’s plans in the market remains unclear, but even with the wage compensation providing some comfort, the news of Ugarte’s shocking injury will be causing an unwanted headache to the powers that be at Old Trafford.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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