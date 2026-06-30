Bradley Barcola: PSG reach new decision on Man United target’s future

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola has taken a sharp twist after Paris Saint-Germain’s latest decision on the 23-year-old superstar, according to a transfer expert.

No Room at the Inn

Despite racking up 21 goals and as many assists in PSG’s treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, Barcola largely found himself consigned to the bench last season. Luis Enrique largely favoured a frontline of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue, particularly in the Champions League – the competition by which the Parisian club live and die.

As a result, the France international, who is currently on duty at the World Cup in North America, suffered a downturn in form, recording just 13 goals and seven assists.

This has led to reports suggesting Barcola would explore an exit this summer, putting a number of elite clubs – including the Red Devils – on alert over a potential swoop. Talks over a contract extension are understood to have stalled.

The bombshell update that RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande was prioritising a move to the Parc des Princes, rebuffing Liverpool’s advances in the process, has only strengthened this feeling that the PSG winger would be leaving the French capital.

PSG rule out an exit

However, David Ornstein now reveals PSG consider Barcola “not for sale”, regardless of new signings arriving or a “reluctance” on the player’s side to put pen to paper on a new deal.

🚨 Paris Saint-Germain view Bradley Barcola as not for sale, regardless of arrivals + reluctance to sign new deal. #PSG value 23yo much higher than £116m #MCFC spending on Anderson. Ramos, Lee, Kolo Muani exits create squad & financial space @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WUN7skd1TC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2026





Tweet: “Paris Saint-Germain view Bradley Barcola as not for sale, regardless of arrivals + reluctance to sign new deal. #PSG value 23yo much higher than £116m #MCFC spending on Anderson. Ramos, Lee, Kolo Muani exits create squad & financial space.”

The Athletic reporter, widely considered the gold standard for transfer updates, states “several Premier League clubs” are interested in Barcola, but PSG “do not need to sell” after agreeing a “huge deal” for Goncalo Ramos to join AC Milan.

Additionally, Lee Kang-in and Randal Kolo Muani are also likely to depart, which will further strengthen the European champions’ financial situation, enabling a pursuit of Diomande in conjunction with a big-money extension for Barcola.

Ornstein claims PSG’s hierarchy believe the current valuations being proposed for their winger are not close to their internal ones: “[They] feel the speculated market rate for Barcola, who is not for sale, is way off and he should be valued at a much higher price than the £116m Manchester City will pay for Elliot Anderson.”

Final Thoughts

Manchester United are on the hunt for reinforcements in the forward line this summer, with options on the left wing and up front under consideration. Barcola’s versatility would have allowed INEOS to kill two birds with one stone, while providing a superstar to build the attack around.

A deal for the Frenchman would always have proven difficult, given the interest from clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. But if Paris Saint-Germain are demanding what is likely to amount to a British record fee for Barcola – and definitely a club record for United – he is almost certainly going to be outside any suitor’s price range.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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