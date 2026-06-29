Shea Charles: Man United risk letting “unbelievable” Championship star slip through their fingers



Manchester United’s top priority this summer was to reshape their midfield.

Ideally, reinforcements should have arrived last summer but were postponed, so the plan is to act on that need now and, in doing so, replace Casemiro and also upgrade on Manuel Ugarte in the process.

At least two midfielders, if not three, were to be signed this summer. Ederson has already come through the door, and now it is a question of who follows the Brazilian.

Mateus Fernandes could be next, if a deal can be agreed. Yet Fernandes and Ederson may not be enough, particularly with that devastating Ugarte injury.

A third midfield signing may be needed, and if West Ham get what they want, INEOS may need to pursue a bargain swoop.

That bargain option could be Southampton’s Shea Charles. The Saints want around £30 million for the 22-year-old, whom Championship YouTuber Ryan Dilks called “unbelievable.”

Leeds have already seen their offers rejected, and given that United’s decision-makers hold Charles in high regard, one would feel they should bulldoze their way into this race, do what Leeds have failed to do, and get the midfielder on board. Charles on a bargain frees up funds to spend big on someone like Fernandes.

Shea Charles transfer hijack

However, according to Football Insider, United are not currently pressing to trounce Leeds. Crystal Palace are:

“The Eagles have moved into the race for the 22-year-old and are optimistic that their ability to offer European football could make them the preferred option for the youngster.

“They are keen on a last-minute hijack to land the Southampton starlet, who is now being valued at the £30million mark by the Championship club.”

Man United could flip the script

Palace might yet pull off this hijack. But if United were to turn their interest into a firm transfer proposition, they could flip this race on its head entirely. Having previously signed Charles for Southampton, Jason Wilcox could also prove a secret weapon in negotiations.

United’s pull, combined with Champions League football, should make it easy to sway the midfielder, who ended last season with six goals and two assists.

In the end, Charles can come and initially take up a backup role while being polished into the reliable midfielder he is destined to be.

Featured image Leila Coker via Getty Images

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