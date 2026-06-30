Kobbie Mainoo: Wayne Rooney’s bold claim about Man United ace

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has explained why Thomas Tuchel must start Kobbie Mainoo in midfield against Congo. England face the Leopards at the Atalanta Stadium on Wednesday 1 July in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

The Three Lions progressed to the knockout stages by finishing at the top of Group L, courtesy of a run of two wins and one draw in the group stage. However, one of the big talking points has been Tuchel’s reluctance to use Mainoo, who is coming off a spectacular campaign with United.

The English midfielder enjoyed a new lease of life following the arrival of Michael Carrick at Old Trafford in January. Mainoo was an omnipresent figure under the English manager, finishing with one goal and three assists in 30 appearances and helping the Red Devils secure third place in the Premier League.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 16 1 2 2 - 1,654' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total 30 18 1 3 3 - 1,806'

Unfortunately, his efforts have not been enough to convince Tuchel, who has preferred Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as his midfield pairing. Rooney, however, believes it is imperative that the German manager includes Mainoo in the starting XI for the upcoming game.

Mainoo deserves to start against Congo

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney explained why Tuchel should choose Mainoo ahead of Anderson against Congo. He said: “I’d go with Declan Rice sitting, and I’d go with Mainoo and Jude Bellingham.”

“Mainoo can give you a bit of both, but in tight areas, that’s Mainoo’s biggest strength – his feet in tight areas, and then he has got a little pass. I think he’s the only one who is capable of doing that in those tight areas.”

Former England striker Emile Heskey, who was a guest on the show, also questioned Tuchel’s decision to bring on Jordan Henderson instead of Mainoo against Panama. He said: “I was surprised Jordan Henderson was in the squad.”

“And to see out the game you bring on a 30-something-year-old and not a 20-something-year-old to do the same. He probably has three more tournaments ahead of him and can grow into the tournament. I’m not sure how I’d feel as Kobbie Mainoo.”

Rooney gutted United missed out on Anderson

Heskey and Rooney also discussed Anderson’s proposed move to Manchester City this summer. The English midfielder is coming off a fantastic campaign with Nottingham Forest and was reportedly under consideration at Old Trafford as well.

However, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the 23 year old has agreed to join Manchester City in a big-money move. Sharing his views on the matter, Heskey said: “You have to look past the price tag. The beating stick is always going to be the price tag.”

Rooney, meanwhile, was full of praise for Anderson and revealed that he was sad that United missed out on the Forest midfielder. However, Wazza was quick to point out that there is a risk associated with the move, adding: “He’s a fantastic player.”

“I’m gutted Manchester United didn’t get him but we’ve seen it when players go for big-money moves – like Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish to some extent – they [sometimes] don’t fit in.”

Final Thoughts

Mainoo was outstanding for England at Euro 2024, even starting the final, which they lost 2-1 to Spain. Tuchel now needs to take a leap of faith and trust the young midfielder, especially after he proved himself more than capable over the last six months.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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