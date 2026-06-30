How world-class Mazraoui is laying the foundation for Morocco’s World Cup dominance



Watching Noussair Mazraoui light up the World Cup for Morocco must have left some Manchester United fans feeling envious, and rightly so.

That is precisely the Mazraoui they have been longing for: the consistency and brilliance the 28‑year‑old has delivered at left‑back for Morocco has been nothing short of satisfying.

In the Moroccan international, United have been reminded that they possess a certified baller around whom Michael Carrick’s project can be built.

Influential in the group stage, Mazraoui went on to prove his performances were no fluke, producing another top‑class display against the Netherlands in the round of 32.

Moroccan media blown away by Noussair Mazraoui

He was outstanding, timing his tackles superbly, remaining rock‑solid off the ball, and winning almost every duel he contested.

Mazraoui completely shut down United target Crysencio Summerville and frustrated the entire Dutch attack, cutting off virtually every route they attempted. He stood out as the best full‑back, the best defender, and arguably the best midfielder on the pitch.

Unsurprisingly, Moroccan outlet Sport.le360 led the praise, crediting his performance as fuel for their march towards World Cup glory:

“Another top‑class performance from the Manchester United full‑back. Invaluable in possession, impeccable in his positioning, and always on the right track, he perfectly locked down his flank.

“Repositioned centrally after Chadi Riad’s injury, he adapted immediately to this new role without any drop in his performance. Versatile, intelligent, and impressively consistent, ‘Haj Mazraoui’ has once again demonstrated that he is capable of excelling in almost any defensive position.”

🚨 Noussair Mazraoui started the game as left-back; in the 75th minute, the manager moved him to centre-back. Made 19 defensive contributions. MOTM 🇲🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/ewjIpTXJ9l — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) June 30, 2026

United will now be hoping Mazraoui can maintain his fitness, because if he does, he will surely bring this form back to the club.

Saved Man United millions in transfer fees

Having proven himself a capable left-back, Mazraoui must already have altered United’s transfer plans.

INEOS have spent months searching for left-back competition for Luke Shaw, shoehorning Diogo Dalot into the role, all while Mazraoui was the answer the entire time.

Yet thanks to a gentle reminder from World Cup 2026, they may have stumbled upon the ultimate solution.

Featured image by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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