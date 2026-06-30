Home » Marcus Rashford return takes huge step closer after latest development

Marcus Rashford return takes huge step closer after latest development

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Marcus Rashford


Marcus Rashford is poised for a sensational return to Manchester United, according to reliable journalists David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer limbo

By opting not to sign Rashford permanently, Barcelona has thrown his future into complete disarray.”

Rashford enjoyed a fantastic 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona, contributing an impressive 14 goals and as many assists across all competitions. He helped the Blaugrana retain their La Liga title.

Barcelona had the option of signing Rashford permanently for £26m, but they decided against taking it up. The Catalan giants were keen on either paying half of that or having him on another season-long loan spell. United made it clear that there was no room for fresh discussions.

The June 15 deadline for Barcelona to trigger Rashford’s purchase clause has now passed, making a permanent stay at Camp Nou increasingly unlikely.

The England international has since been linked to other clubs including Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that United have opened discussions with Rashford’s representatives regarding a potential return. Everything suggested his time at Old Trafford was finished, yet a change of heart now seems to have taken place.

Rashford U-turn

Ornstein writes, “The England forward is on course to rejoin the first-team group in pre-season training next month and, as things stand, will be available for Carrick to utilise.”

“The situation is changeable, of course, because nothing has been firmly decided either way. However, there is an openness all around to potential reintegration.”

“United wish to avoid a third loan and Barcelona do not intend to take him permanently — while the 28-year-old is contracted until 2028, has no desire to move elsewhere in the Premier League, and is not currently targeted by suitors of a level that would entice him to exit United.”

This information has been corroborated by Fabrizio Romano, who writes on X, “Manchester United had direct contact with Rashford camp, amicable talks with #MUFC.”

“Man Utd open to welcoming Rashford back to training and Marcus open to start pre-season under Carrick. No guarantee he stays yet with eventual bids to be considered later on but important step to rebuild trust.”

Rashford was, of course, exiled from the first-team setup after losing favour under then-manager Ruben Amorim. It has been consistently reiterated that the decision was taken at club level rather than by Amorim alone. However, it appears that Carrick is keen to work with him once more.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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