Argentine media react to Lisandro Martinez’s masterclass

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez continued his outstanding World Cup with another stellar display in Argentina’s 3-2 win over Cabo Verde. The 28 year old returned to the starting XI for Lionel Scaloni’s side after being rested for the 3-1 win over Jordan in the final group stage game.

Martinez marked the occasion by registering a goal and an assist and helping his side progress to the Round of 16. The Butcher has been a rock at the back for La Albiceleste at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his performances highlight why he is so highly rated by United fans. His efforts have now earned him praise from Argentine press as well.

Argentine press lavishes praise on United ace

TYC Sports gave Martinez a 9/10 rating, hailing him as the star of the match, adding: “We can already say that Lisandro is having a brilliant World Cup. Argentina needed that long ball, and there was Licha, with surgical precision, delivering a 50-metre assist.”

“But he also needed it on numerous occasions to start moves, and he did so flawlessly, showing great judgement. And when it mattered most, with the match reaching a fever pitch, he struck with a stunning goal. An unforgettable match.”

Ole, meanwhile, labelled the Butcher as a defensive stalwart, stating: “Another defensive stalwart. Unbeatable, quick and reliable. A goal and an assist. He stood out with his passes. In the 28th minute, he played a perfect long ball to catch the opposition off guard and break down their defence, allowing Messi to open the scoring.”

“At 1–1, the ball unfortunately went through his legs. But if he’d been worried about that, he made amends three minutes into the first half of extra time by scoring to make it 2–1.”

A flawless first half

The United star also received a 9/10 rating from La Pagina Millonaria, who wrote: “A superb assist for Messi when the game simply wouldn’t open up. A flawless first half. He took his eye off the ball for a moment during the move that led to Cape Verde’s goal. He was caught up for a while in the team’s sluggishness and paid dearly for that lapse in concentration.”

“From then on, he faded and began to hesitate when coming off his line; he wasn’t as bold, and got caught up in the general confusion. It was only for a short while. He bounced back with an unstoppable strike in the opening minutes of extra time to make it 2–1.”

Martinez’s playmaking abilities were also highlighted by Clarin, who stated: “Licha Martínez, the playmaker playing as a defender, played a pinpoint pass with his left foot to Messi, the playmaker playing as a striker, who controlled it perfectly with his left foot and slotted it into the top corner.”

Meanwhile, acclaimed Argentine journalist Gaston Edul also took to X to praise Martinez, adding: “Lisandro Martínez was the standout.”

Final Thoughts

Martinez is coming off an impressive second half of the campaign with United. The Argentine missed the beginning of last season with an ACL injury picked up in the 2024/25 campaign, before returning to full fitness in November.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 13 - - - - 1 1,231' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - - 79' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 19 14 - - - - 1 1,310'

Martinez was soon back to his best and became indispensable under Michael Carrick, playing a key role in United’s third-place finish in the Premier League table. The ball-playing central defender has carried that form to the summer’s spectacle as well and is now one of Lionel Scaloni’s most trusted players.

Argentina sufrió pero pasó. Lisandro Martínez fue la figura. Lo ganaron los centrales.

Se lo notó afectado físicamente. Cabo Verde estuvo más entero. Era un partido difícil.

Es un aviso: el Mundial no perdona. Le faltó ritmo a la Selección pero sacó adelante el partido. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) July 4, 2026

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social