Aurelien Tchouameni: Chelsea could inflict killer blow on United



Manchester United’s dream midfield target could be slipping away if the latest reports from Spain are to be believed.

The Red Devils have already been priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes, with the last one in particular proving to be a tough pill to swallow.

Despite the triple disappointment, there is a sense that the club will pounce should Aurélien Tchouaméni become available this summer.

His arrival would more than please Michael Carrick and would satisfy an eager fanbase desperate for some good news on the transfer front.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a dream target for United

United are even open to smashing their wage structure in order to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford. But SPORT have now revealed that their arch-rivals Chelsea are preparing to steal a march on them.

Xabi Alonso, who worked with the France international during his ill-fated spell in Madrid, is keen on a reunion, and Los Blancos also seem open to the idea.

In fact, the report claims that Jose Mourinho’s side would be open to offers of £77 million for the 26-year-old.

“If Enzo Fernández goes to Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has reportedly asked his club for two players from the Spanish squad: Tchouameni and Arda Güler. Both were part of his inner circle during his time at the helm of Real Madrid.

Chelsea could crush United’s dream

“Both Tchouameni and Güler have doubts about their new situation at the club following Mourinho’s arrival. Although he has spoken with them, the Frenchman is among those considered potentially surplus to requirements, though the club is reluctant to transfer him regardless of Mourinho’s opinion.

“His market value is €70 million, but Real Madrid wouldn’t sell him for less than €90 million, which would reduce their investment in the Argentine midfielder.”

Should this come to pass, it would be devastating news for United. Hopefully, INEOS will actively try to avoid such a scenario by pushing hard to beat the Blues in the race.

Other targets for the 20-time English league champions include Alex Scott and Tyler Adams, while INEOS are also looking at World Cup wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi with Michael Carrick keen on three new additions.

Feature image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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