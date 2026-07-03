Lewis Hall signing put on ice as INEOS target midfielders first



A cursory glance at Manchester United’s current squad makes it easy to spot the alarming lack of backups for Luke Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia departed at the end of his contract, while both Harry Amass and Diego Leon look likely to leave on loan after pre-season.

While the England international did start every Premier League game last season, his injury record makes it difficult to trust him, especially in a season when the Red Devils will play far more than just 40 games.

Patrick Dorgu can deputise in that position, but he has shown what a deadly talent he is further up the pitch. Both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are far more adept when playing from the opposite flank.

Why United need a left-back and their reported targets

This is why the 20-time English league champions have been looking at Premier League options to come in and deputise for Shaw before eventually succeeding him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly had emerged as an option, with the Arsenal academy graduate keen to play more. However, Mikel Arteta seems to have changed his mind.

The more accessible name was Lewis Hall, with the Englishman unhappy with Eddie Howe and ready to jump ship to play for a Champions League club.

The Magpies, who have already lost Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, are keen not to lose the left-back and have slapped an enormous price tag on his head.

Lewis Hall emerged as a concrete option, but INEOS showing no urgency

According to Sky Sports, INEOS seem to be focused on one deal at a time and will only pursue the 21-year-old after they have signed another midfielder.

“The pursuit of a left-back – Newcastle’s Lewis Hall – is on hold until they have recruited more midfielders.”

Fans will not be pleased with INEOS dilly-dallying. They have already failed to land any of their top targets, and their one-dimensional approach to the market could potentially see them miss out on top targets in other positions.

It must be remembered that, apart from trying to sign three midfielders, United also need a left-back, a left-winger, a backup goalkeeper, and another striker. Lots to do for INEOS but time seems to be running out fast.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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