Aurelien Tchouameni: What needs to happen for Man United to seal deal



Aurelien Tchouameni may, after all, not be Manchester United’s marquee summer 2026 midfield signing.

That much was clear in The Peoples Person’s detailed analysis: “Real Madrid’s latest statement dashes Man United’s Aurelien Tchouameni hopes.”

Hope fading over Aurelien Tchouameni chase

Now, the Manchester Evening News has published a much more sober update supporting those claims about Manchester United’s pursuit of the French superstar, and it does not make for promising reading.

The reputable Manchester United news source reports, “Aurelien Tchouameni remains an unlikely deal despite mixed messages from Madrid.

“United would be interested if the France international became available, but so far, there has been no signal that he will be on the market this summer.”

If accurate, that surely shatters any hope The Red Devils had of striking a deal for Tchouameni.

In fact, it appears that the same Mateus Fernandes transfer saga is playing itself out all over again. Manchester United opted not to spend heavily on the Portuguese star, given he was not clear in talks that Old Trafford was where he wanted to move.

Manchester United are trying to avoid transfer sagas; the Frenkie de Jong blunder years ago must have taught them that lesson.

Now wiser, the 20-time English champions reportedly want to pursue only players who prioritise them, much like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko did.

Tchouameni can unlock this transfer

So if Tchouameni ever wants to represent the kings of Manchester, the route is obvious. He needs to make his desire to move clear and have Real Madrid, who are said to be somewhat open to a sale, sanction his exit.

Arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world, and primed as the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo, Tchouameni would have been United’s strongest response to recent transfer setbacks.

His arrival could have healed the wounds of missing out on other top targets such as Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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