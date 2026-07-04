Home » Crysencio Summerville: Fabrizio Romano issues huge update on United target

Crysencio Summerville: Fabrizio Romano issues huge update on United target

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Pic of Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United fans have experienced a rather frustrating summer transfer window so far.

Early frustration

United agreed a deal early on when it was reported that a fee had been agreed for Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

Nonetheless, since then, they have publicly missed out on numerous midfield targets.

Elliot Anderson has signed for Manchester City, whilst Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have gone to Tottenham Hotspur.

United have also been linked to a winger, and reports have surfaced over the last few weeks that United are keen on West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville update

United are reported to be keen on the player, and it seems inevitable that the player will leave the recently relegated side.

Summerville has attracted the attention of numerous other teams, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It was reported earlier in the week that United had intensified their interest in Summerville and had ramped up talks with his club, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water over this news.

Rumours debunked

Commenting on the potential deal, Romano claimed, “United’s interest in Summerville is not as advanced as some reports suggest. No talks have opened.”

The Italian reporter also asserted that, “my understanding is that Manchester United are focused on signing midfielders. They appreciate Summerville and he is under consideration, but if Marcus Rashford doesn’t leave, a move for Summerville will become complicated.”

There had been recent reports that the club and Rashford may be open to continuing together after his permanent move to FC Barcelona failed to materialise.

Nonetheless, recent comments from the United winger before England’s World Cup tie with Mexico have suggested he is still thinking about leaving Old Trafford, just after the tournament is finished.

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League3129546-2,484'
FA Cup31211-231'
EFL Cup-------
Total3430757-2,715'

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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