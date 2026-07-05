Andre Onana: United flop’s rise after Trabzonspor loan – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United flop Andre Onana is reportedly set to benefit massively off the pitch from his loan move to Trabzonspor, despite his struggles on it at Old Trafford.

Theory Does Not Translate To Practice

The theory behind the decision to target Onana in 2023, after he had emerged as arguably the best ball-playing goalkeeper in Europe for Inter Milan, was to help United become more dominant in possession. In the build-up to the Champions League final against Manchester City that summer, Pep Guardiola analysed the Cameroon international as “exceptional”.

While the Spaniard’s side won the contest 1-0, Inter largely outplayed City, with Onana’s ability helping I Nerazzurri evade the press being key to this. Erik ten Hag, having managed him at Ajax, was keen for a reunion in order to take United to the next level.

But theory rarely translates to practice in professional football. The £47.2 million deal to bring the 30-year-old to M16 has proven to be one of the worst pieces of business in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, owing to a series of high-profile mistakes that eventually saw him lose his place under Ruben Amorim.

Altay Bayindir was initially favoured at the beginning of last season by the Portuguese, though the Türkiye international proved no better than his teammate, leading United to sign Senne Lammens on deadline day, after an outstanding debut season for Royal Antwerp.

Having fallen to third choice, Onana opted to push for an exit. However, with the summer transfer window having shut for most of Europe, the Turkish Super Lig was one of the only viable options, with Trabzonspor eventually agreeing a season-long loan.

Take Two in Türkiye

Despite his struggles in England, Onana enjoyed a return to form in Türkiye. He helped propel his adopted side to a third-placed finish, ahead of rivals Besiktas, and won the Turkish Cup, beating Konyaspor 2-1 in the final.

The Black Storm were keen to keep the Cameroonian for another season, though United’s intent to seal a permanent exit was understood to be costly. However, a surprise reversal on this decision led INEOS to sanction another loan for him to remain at the Papara Park.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed Trabzonspor are covering most of Onana’s wages at Old Trafford, while a £1.3 million loan fee has been agreed. However, it is comprised primarily of performance-related bonuses, requiring the Turkish side to have an excellent campaign.

It represents a deal which INEOS have been forced to accept – a mistake from the past they cannot rid themselves of. On a personal level, however, Fabrizio Romano reveals Onana has profited greatly from the move.

The Italian transfer expert claims that once the combined salary provided by United and Trabzonspor is included with bonuses from the Turkish club, Onana has become one of the “world’s top ten best paid goalkeepers.”

🚨🇨🇲 Following his new loan move to Trabzonspor, André Onana enters the world’s top 10 best paid goalkeepers. Includes salary covered by Trabzonspor and bonuses. pic.twitter.com/RzzTmD4MAN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

Tweet: “Following his new loan move to Trabzonspor, André Onana enters the world’s top 10 best paid goalkeepers. Includes salary covered by Trabzonspor and bonuses.”

One of the main obstacles United faced trying to sell Onana this summer was the fact his wage was set to increase once the Champions League bonus kicked in – an achievement he offered zero input towards. If ever there was an example of unjust rewards, his elevation into one of the best paid players in his position in the world is the perfect one.

Onana is understood to have been keen for a second chance under Michael Carrick, though neither the 44-year-old coach nor his bosses at Old Trafford had any interest in this. No talks were held over a return, meaning the goalkeeper is one of the best paid players on the books at M16, yet will not play a minute at the club next season.

In short, an expensive mistake from the past that has no future as a Red Devil.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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