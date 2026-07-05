Home » Noussair Mazraoui: Man United star continues dream World Cup

Noussair Mazraoui: Man United star continues dream World Cup

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Mazraoui

Manchester United have had numerous players involved in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Amad, Matheus Cunha and Lisandro Martinez have all opened their goalscoring account in the world’s most glamorous international tournament this summer.

Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui may not have scored a goal for his nation in this tournament but he has been crucial.

The full-back was outstanding for his side as they won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and has kept up his sensational form for Morocco.

Playing at left-back, he has started in four of the Atlas Lions’ five matches.

Performance versus Canada

Morocco certainly did not have the game all their own way as they suffered, especially in the first half against the co-host Canadians.

Nonetheless, three second-half goals saw the Moroccans finally ease into the quarter-finals, where they have a mouth-watering tie with France.

Mazraoui made an incredible 14 defensive contributions in the match, but won just one of his three tackles.

He did make an outstanding 10 clearances and blocked one effort that was goal-bound.

The United defender came out on top in an incredible eight out of nine ground duels and won four of his six aerial battles as he dominated the Canadian attackers.

Mazraoui was not really required to do much attacking in the match but did complete 83% of his passes.

He completed one successful dribble, but he was unable to connect with his only cross attempt.

Mazraoui will take on France on Thursday evening, looking to guide his side into consecutive World Cup semi-finals.

Noussair Mazraoui stats vs Canada

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0
Def. contributions14
Tackles (won)3 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances10
Blocked shots1
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)9 (8)
Aerial duels (won)6 (4)
Dribbled past0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes30/36 (83%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)8/12 (67%)
Passes in own half (acc.)22/24 (92%)
Long balls (accurate)2/5 (40%)
Touches69
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Was fouled4
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance37.6 m
Carries3
Progressive carries1
Total progression16.8 m
Progressive carrying distance19.7 m
Longest progressive carry15.4 m
Total shots0

Featured image by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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