Bruno Fernandes: Wayne Rooney lambasts Man United captain



Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot had their World Cup dream ended by Spain at the last-16 stage in a 0-1 defeat.

Portugal defeat

It was also the last World Cup match that former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo will ever play.

Fernandes struggled to impose himself on the game and, frankly, the entire tournament, as his incredible season for United could not be replicated for his nation.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has already stepped down as the nation dissects what went wrong against their Iberian neighbours.

Wayne Rooney comments

The former United star is now working as a pundit for the World Cup and has had his say on Fernandes and his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney took a swipe at Fernandes’ efforts on the pitch and lambasted his attempts to get Ronaldo involved in the match.

The United legend, speaking to the BBC (via Sportskeeda), explained, “if you are playing Cristiano Ronaldo, you have to use him.”

Reflecting on a Portugal chance he stated, “the ball could have been put in the box here, from Bruno but he refused to put it in. If you play him, you have to use him, on set pieces he is still a massive threat for Portugal.”

Rooney also warned that Ronaldo can no longer receive the ball 30 yards from goal but instructed the Portugal players what they needed to do.

He asserted, “get the ball into the penalty area where he is still effective.”

Fernandes and Dalot will now have a well-earned holiday after a long season.

They will link up with United’s pre-season tour in the coming weeks.

Stat Category Detail Value Shots Total shots 1 Key passes Passes leading to a shot 2 Crosses Accurate / Attempted 2 / 5 Long balls Accurate / Attempted 4 / 10 Touches Total touches 67 Dribbles Completed / Attempted 0 / 1 Clearances Defensive clearances 2 Recoveries Ball recoveries 5 Aerial duels Won / Total 1 / 1 Ground duels Won / Total 1 / 3

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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