Home » Matheus Cunha: United star’s iconic celebration copied at Wimbledon

Matheus Cunha: United star’s iconic celebration copied at Wimbledon

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Cunha

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha has made a strong impression since joining the club last summer.

Impressive performances

The Brazilian struggled for form when he first joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but since the turn of the year he has been in spectacular form, scoring numerous important goals for his side.

He followed up a strong season by scoring three goals at the World Cup, but his Brazil team were knocked out by Norway in the last 16.

During 2026, he developed his trademark surfing celebration, which graced Old Trafford numerous times last season.

Manchester United Women’s team paid homage to Cunha at the end of May during the World Sevens tournament, when Elisabeth Terland and Maya Le Tissier copied his celebration after scoring.

Wimbledon appearance

While Cunha has been busy representing his country in North America, his celebration is still receiving attention back in the United Kingdom.

United’s official website reports that, “tennis player Flavio Cobolli paid a unique tribute to Manchester United star Matheus Cunha at Wimbledon on Saturday.”

The Italian defeated Karen Khachanov in five sets to progress to the next round of the famous tournament in London.

To celebrate his comeback win, Cobolli performed Cunha’s iconic celebration, much to the delight of the crowd.

Commenting after the match, the tennis star explained, “it was a bet with my coach. We were watching the World Cup and this is the Brazilian striker [Cunha] that I love to repeat.”

Cunha has previously explained that the famous celebration is a tribute to his love of surfing.

He will now enjoy a well-earned break before joining up with United’s pre-season tour in a few weeks.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Matheus Cunha gives emotional response to World Cup...

Matheus Cunha’s World Cup heroics in vain as...

Marcus Rashford relegated to the bench for England’s...

Andre Onana: United flop’s rise after Trabzonspor loan...

How Man United chiefs have reacted to Kobbie...

Lisandro Martinez: United star reveals shock reason he...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.