Matheus Cunha: United star’s iconic celebration copied at Wimbledon

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha has made a strong impression since joining the club last summer.

Impressive performances

The Brazilian struggled for form when he first joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but since the turn of the year he has been in spectacular form, scoring numerous important goals for his side.

He followed up a strong season by scoring three goals at the World Cup, but his Brazil team were knocked out by Norway in the last 16.

During 2026, he developed his trademark surfing celebration, which graced Old Trafford numerous times last season.

Manchester United Women’s team paid homage to Cunha at the end of May during the World Sevens tournament, when Elisabeth Terland and Maya Le Tissier copied his celebration after scoring.

Wimbledon appearance

While Cunha has been busy representing his country in North America, his celebration is still receiving attention back in the United Kingdom.

United’s official website reports that, “tennis player Flavio Cobolli paid a unique tribute to Manchester United star Matheus Cunha at Wimbledon on Saturday.”

The Italian defeated Karen Khachanov in five sets to progress to the next round of the famous tournament in London.

To celebrate his comeback win, Cobolli performed Cunha’s iconic celebration, much to the delight of the crowd.

Commenting after the match, the tennis star explained, “it was a bet with my coach. We were watching the World Cup and this is the Brazilian striker [Cunha] that I love to repeat.”

Cunha has previously explained that the famous celebration is a tribute to his love of surfing.

He will now enjoy a well-earned break before joining up with United’s pre-season tour in a few weeks.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social