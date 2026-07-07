Amad takes a firm call on his United future amid renewed transfer interest



Of the 13 Manchester United players called up by their national teams for the World Cup, only a few have managed to shine brightly.

One of them being Amad, who scored twice in the two games he came on as a substitute. However, his heroics went in vain as Ivory Coast were knocked out by Norway.

The 23-year-old’s impressive performances have seen numerous teams eyeing a move, especially amid rumours of an impending exit after a difficult start to life under new United head coach Michael Carrick.

The former Atalanta wonderkid was an ever-present name in the starting XI under former head coach Ruben Amorim, who mainly utilised him as a wing-back.

Amad has not enjoyed the same level of success under Carrick

But he struggled for regular minutes under Carrick since being asked to play further forward, managing only a single assist under the former United midfielder.

But Football Insider have revealed that the Ivorian has no intention of jumping ship and is keen to stay and fight for his place in the team.

“Amad Diallo has no desire to leave Man United this summer amid interest from other clubs in his services, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Ivory Coast international has attracted attention after struggling to nail down a place in United’s starting eleven last season. He scored two fine World Cup goals for Ivory Coast to attract further attention from other clubs, but will not be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Amad keen to stay and fight for his place

“Michael Carrick is keen to keep hold of Diallo as the Red Devils prepare to return to the Champions League next season.

“The 23-year-old is keen to stay and fight for his place on the right wing under Carrick in pre-season. United are believed to be keen on signing a new left-winger this summer, leaving Diallo to battle it out with Bryan Mbeumo on the opposite flank.”

With United set to feature in more matches next season owing to their return to the Champions League, Amad will have plenty of opportunities to start games.

Increased competition might be good for Amad

He had built up a great understanding with Mbeumo, but as things stand, the duo could be fighting for the same position in the team next season.

With Shea Lacey also itching to impress, Amad will need to up his game considerably. The explosive winger certainly has the ability, and hopefully, a good World Cup and increased competition will spur him to greater heights in the next campaign.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social