Home » Matheus Cunha’s World Cup heroics in vain as Brazil crash out to Norway

Matheus Cunha’s World Cup heroics in vain as Brazil crash out to Norway

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Vinicius Jr


Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha performed well for Brazil, but it was not enough, as the South American nation was dumped out of the 2026 World Cup by Norway.

Exit

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland bagged a brace against Brazil to send Norway to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, where they will face either England or Mexico.

Brazil had a chance to take the lead when Cunha won a penalty for the side. Vinicius Junior was poised to take the spot-kick but deferred to Bruno Guimaraes at the final second.

It proved to be a mistake as the Newcastle midfielder’s effort was stopped by Ørjan Nyland.

Norway made Brazil pay as Haaland headed his side in front late, before he later drove a low shot past Alisson from outside the box, making it 2-0.

Neymar, introduced as a substitute, converted a late penalty that Casemiro had won, though it ultimately served as little more than a consolation for the Selecao, whose campaign has come to an end.

Cunha was on the pitch for 58 minutes before he was taken off and replaced by Endrick.

Cunha’s performance

The United forward fired one shot at Nyland, although it didn’t particularly test the goalkeeper. Cunha found his teammates with seven of the eight passes he made (88% individual pass accuracy).

The 27-year-old touched the ball 23 times and drew one foul. He also contributed three carries.

Cunha was also good defensively, playing his part in shutting out Norway. He made one interception and three times as many clearances.

He has registered one recovery and won one of the two ground duels he contested.

CategoryStat
Total Shots1
Accurate Passes7/8 (88%)
Passes in Opp. Half (acc.)4/5 (80%)
Passes in Own Half (acc.)3/3 (100%)
Touches23
Unsuccessful Touches0
Was Fouled1
Penalties Won1
Carries3
Progressive Carries1
Defensive Contributions4
Interceptions1
Clearances3
Recoveries1
Ground Duels (won)2 (1)
Aerial Duels (won)2 (0)

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

With the benefit of hindsight, Carlo Ancelotti might reflect that keeping Cunha on the pitch would have been the wiser call. Brazil’s offensive output diminished significantly following his departure, and the team’s performance suffered accordingly.

The focus now shifts to recovery before his return to United.

Featured image Wagner Meier via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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