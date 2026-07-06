Matheus Cunha’s World Cup heroics in vain as Brazil crash out to Norway



Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha performed well for Brazil, but it was not enough, as the South American nation was dumped out of the 2026 World Cup by Norway.

Exit

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland bagged a brace against Brazil to send Norway to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, where they will face either England or Mexico.

Brazil had a chance to take the lead when Cunha won a penalty for the side. Vinicius Junior was poised to take the spot-kick but deferred to Bruno Guimaraes at the final second.

It proved to be a mistake as the Newcastle midfielder’s effort was stopped by Ørjan Nyland.

Norway made Brazil pay as Haaland headed his side in front late, before he later drove a low shot past Alisson from outside the box, making it 2-0.

Neymar, introduced as a substitute, converted a late penalty that Casemiro had won, though it ultimately served as little more than a consolation for the Selecao, whose campaign has come to an end.

Cunha was on the pitch for 58 minutes before he was taken off and replaced by Endrick.

Cunha’s performance

The United forward fired one shot at Nyland, although it didn’t particularly test the goalkeeper. Cunha found his teammates with seven of the eight passes he made (88% individual pass accuracy).

The 27-year-old touched the ball 23 times and drew one foul. He also contributed three carries.

Cunha was also good defensively, playing his part in shutting out Norway. He made one interception and three times as many clearances.

He has registered one recovery and won one of the two ground duels he contested.

Category Stat Total Shots 1 Accurate Passes 7/8 (88%) Passes in Opp. Half (acc.) 4/5 (80%) Passes in Own Half (acc.) 3/3 (100%) Touches 23 Unsuccessful Touches 0 Was Fouled 1 Penalties Won 1 Carries 3 Progressive Carries 1 Defensive Contributions 4 Interceptions 1 Clearances 3 Recoveries 1 Ground Duels (won) 2 (1) Aerial Duels (won) 2 (0)

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

With the benefit of hindsight, Carlo Ancelotti might reflect that keeping Cunha on the pitch would have been the wiser call. Brazil’s offensive output diminished significantly following his departure, and the team’s performance suffered accordingly.

The focus now shifts to recovery before his return to United.

Featured image Wagner Meier via Getty Images

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