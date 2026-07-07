Sir Jim Ratcliffe rolls out fresh three-word slogan in Man United rebrand



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly launched a new eye-catching three-word slogan as part of his rebrand of the club.

Pre-season plans

A number of United players are set to return to Carrington on Thursday ahead of the start of pre-season training.

United enjoyed a fantastic 2025/26 season in which they finished third and sealed a sensational return to the Champions League after a two-year exile.

The turnaround was sparked by Michael Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim at the start of the year. Carrick was initially appointed on an interim basis but the success he masterminded saw him earn the job on a permanent basis.

At the moment, United’s attention is on the summer window. The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, with the announcement now imminent after Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Norway.

United are also believed to be pursuing other targets including Aurelien Tchouameni, Felix Nmecha and Alex Scott, just to mention a few targets.

There is no shortage of reasons for optimism among the fanbase, and it has now surfaced that Ratcliffe has been involved in shaping three new values for the club.

Rebrand

Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun reports that these three values will guide United for the foreseeable future as INEOS look to get the club back to the top.

United have officially listed ‘badge,’ ‘bravery,’ and ‘spirit’ as the club’s new core values, a move now reflected on their official website.

It reads on the website, “Badge – Earn the badge, every day.”

“Respect our history and heritage. Be best in class and deliver to the standards expected of Manchester United. No one is bigger than the club.”

“Bravery – Be bold, be brave, and take calculated risks. Do things differently and innovate. Lead by example and do what’s right for the club, even when it’s hard.”

Finally, “Spirit – Embody the spirit of Manchester United. Show strength of character, act with passion, and fight back, no matter what.”

The club will be hoping that these values strike a chord with players, staff, and all those invested in United’s future.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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