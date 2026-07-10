Andrey Santos meets Michael Carrick ahead of official announcement



Manchester United have all but wrapped up their first deal of the summer window.

Michael Carrick had always insisted on revamping the team’s midfield, and it looks as though his wish is slowly but surely coming true.

The Red Devils endured disappointment initially as they were priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes.

But they pivoted to Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, and concluded a deal in lightning-quick speed, with INEOS delighted with the price they paid for the Brazilian.

Andrey Santos deal concluded in double-quick time

It has already been relayed by The Peoples Person that the 22-year-old would be coming to Carrington to sign his contract.

Sully, who is a reliable source for all things United, has now claimed that the Brazil international is conducting media duties with the club after which an official announcement will be made.

He also met with his new head coach in the morning, and it will be interesting to see what plans Carrick has for the dynamic star.

“Santos has completed his medical with United and met with head coach Michael Carrick in person on Friday.

Andrey Santos met Carrick, currently completing media duties

“It is now expected that Santos will sign his five-year contract with an option to extend for a further season and undergo the usual media duties this afternoon (Friday) before being unveiled as a new first-team player.”

United have also started their pre-season preparations with a number of senior stars, including Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, already at Carrington.

The 20-time English league champions are also close to announcing their capture of Karl Darlow, who is expected to deputise for Senne Lammens in goal.

The signing of Ederson remains shrouded in mystery, with the Atalanta ace currently undergoing a thorough medical in Manchester.

Ederson issues threaten to derail deal

There were issues that the club had flagged during the Brazilian’s medical in the United States, which is why they called him over to England after the World Cup.

There remains a chance that the deal stalls, which will mean more work for INEOS in the market, with Carrick desperate for at least three new midfielders.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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