Senne Lammens: Man United star’s nightmare World Cup debut

Manchester United have had numerous players involved in World Cup action over the past month.

Players involved

Matheus Cunha, Amad and Lisandro Martinez all scored their first ever World Cup goals.

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford could both be in action for England tonight against Norway, and Lisandro Martinez will almost certainly start for Argentina against Switzerland.

Senne Lammens debut

Lammens had spent the entire tournament on the bench as the legendary Thibaut Courtois kept goal for the Belgian team.

Unfortunately, during Belgium’s 1-2 defeat to Spain in the World Cup quarter-final, the Real Madrid keeper had to go off injured in the second half.

Lammens came on to make his World Cup debut and just his third appearance for the Belgian team.

He began his performance confidently enough, but disaster struck in the 88th minute with the scores tied at 1-1.

A shot by Pau Cubarsi was spilt by Lammens, and he could not react quickly enough as Arsenal’s Mikel Merino was on hand to fire in the winner.

He made a total of two saves, including a decent hold on a fierce Marc Cucurella shot, but unfortunately, he will only remember his error which led to the winning goal.

His pass percentage was just 54% as he was asked to play the ball long at most opportunities so Belgium could escape the intense Spanish press.

Reaction

Commenting on Lammens’ error, the usual number one, Courtois, was full of support for his compatriot and teammate.

He claimed, “I gave him a big hug. He’s a great goalkeeper. You only get stronger from this.”

The club’s official X site also threw their backing behind their keeper and stated, “head up, Senne. We’re all with you.”

Belgium’s #FIFAWorldCup run comes to an end in the quarter-finals 🇧🇪 Head up, Senne. We're all with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aWR0tyHZay — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2026

Senne Lammens stats vs Spain

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 2 Goals prevented 0.11 Punches 0 High claims 0 Errors leading to goal 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 7/13 (54%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 2/7 (29%) Passes in own half (acc.) 5/6 (83%) Long balls (accurate) 3/9 (33%) Touches 15 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 26.3 m Carries 4 Total progression -3 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social