Keira Barry opens up on decision to seal Manchester United exit



Forward Keira Barry has shed light on her decision to leave Manchester United for NWSL side Bay FC.

United exit

Five months ago, it was confirmed that Barry had permanently left her childhood club United for greener pastures in the United States.

The United Academy graduate made her debut against Sheffield United in 2022. She made just two appearances for United.

Barry had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Sunderland during her time at Leigh Sports Village. She also featured for the Reds in the inaugural Women’s Sevens tournament in Portugal.

An undoubted talent, injuries prevented her from truly nailing down a spot at United under Marc Skinner. The recent months have proven highly productive for her. In addition to her standout displays for Bay FC, she also secured her maiden senior call-up with England.

Barry spoke to GOAL and opened up on her United departure and life at Bay FC.

Barry speaks

She told the news outlet, “It’s always a hard one to leave a club that you’ve grown up at.”

“It was never just football for me at United. I’d spent my whole childhood there and it’s a massive thing for my family as well, being United fans.”

“So it was never going to be an easy decision and it was always going to be a hard move, no matter where I went.”

She added, “But it was the right time for me to go. I feel like I needed that challenge and that new experience.”

Barry said of her new life in San Jose, “Obviously, it’s a massive change, it’s a massive move away from my family, but everything was just a positive. In fairness to my parents, they were both like, ‘You need to go. It’s too big an opportunity to say no to.'”

“It’s kind of one of those chances in life that you don’t always get. I couldn’t say no. There was no point in me saying no because it was exactly what I wanted, from life and football.”

She spoke of her elation at having now overcome the injuries that have plagued her, allowing her to finally kick on and fulfil her potential.

Featured image Michael Campanella via

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social