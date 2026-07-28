Man United Women ramp up preparations for new season

Manchester United Women have experienced a summer of change so far this transfer window.

Changes

Marc Skinner’s side have brought in Spanish player Andrea Medina and German goalkeeper Janina Leitzig.

They have also promoted Layla Drury, Jessica Anderson, and Scarlett Hill to the first team.

There have also been significant departures, as Melvine Malard has moved to Chelsea.

Veteran experience, such as Lisa Naalsund, Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell, and Leah Galton, has also been lost.

Pre-season plans

There is still a lot of time left in the window, but United will need to make some more signings to get their squad ready for the upcoming season.

The opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season is scheduled to start on the weekend of 4th-6th September.

The Red Devils will discover when and where they will take on their opponents this Thursday, when the fixtures are released.

The club’s official site has reported that, “Manchester United Women have returned to Carrington to begin pre-season training, as we build up to the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign.”

The article continues, “Fully revitalised, the squad reported back at our training base on Sunday 26 July, to commence testing and to begin building sharpness with the new season not far away.”

United Women already have their first pre-season fixture announced, as they will travel to the small coastal town of La Manga in Murcia to take on Newcastle United.

The club released videos and images of United stars arriving back at training, such as captain Maya Le Tissier and Ella Toone.

New signing Andrea Medina was also welcomed by the club’s official photographers to her first training session with her new club.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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