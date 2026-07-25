Home » Janina Leitzig explains what convinced her to join Man United

Janina Leitzig explains what convinced her to join Man United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Janina Leitzig


New Manchester United signing Janina Leitzig has explained the reasoning behind her decision to join the club.

Leitzig signs

On Friday, United confirmed the signing of Leitzig from Leicester City, who were relegated from the WSL, for an undisclosed fee.

She becomes the second summer signing after defender Andre Medina, who arrived from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Leitzig put pen to paper on a three-year contract. United triggered the release clause in her Leicester City contract. She had been with the side for three years, initially on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old will wear the number 25 shirt at Leigh Sports Village.

In her signing interview, Leitzig revealed that the sheer size and stature of United was what ultimately convinced her to join.

She also disclosed that she had already spoken to No. 1 Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Leitzig speaks

The shot-stopper told club media, “Obviously it’s a really, really big club, one of the biggest clubs and it’s such an honour to be able to come here. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I think it’s just the perfect timing because I have spent a lot of time playing in the top league now, and now to come to such a big club and to just compete with the best, I think it’s the perfect time for that now.”

She continued, “I only heard positive things about the goalkeeper unit. I met the goalkeeper coach and everyone was really nice and friendly.”

“I spoke to Phallon a couple of times briefly so I’m really excited to meet all of them and we are looking forward to the training sessions.”

Leitzig also made reference to her pleasure at renewing acquaintance with Lea Schuller, a former teammate from her time at Bayern.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting her again. We already played in a team and she’s such a great player, but I hope I will save some shots against her in training and annoy her a bit!”

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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