Kayla Rendell: Man United Women keeper joins Newcastle on loan

Manchester United Women have continued to shake up their playing squad.

Ins and outs

Marc Skinner’s side have lost a significant amount of experience this summer, with the likes of Hannah Blundell and Millie Turner moving on.

More regular first teamers such as Lisa Naalsund and Melvine Malard have also said goodbye to the Progress with Unity Stadium.

United have strengthened, though, with the signing of Spanish full-back Andrea Medina and Leicester City keeper Janina Leitzig.

The Red Devils have also signed up numerous youth players to professional deals, such as Jessica Anderson, Scarlett Hill and Layla Drury.

Another departure

Owing to the signing of Leitzig last week, who will compete with Phallon Tullis-Joyce for the number one spot, Kayla Rendell has left the club on loan.

The club posted on their official X page, “good luck to Kayla Rendell, who has joined Newcastle United on loan for the 2026/27 season.”

They also added the supportive message, “you’ve got this, Kayla.”

ℹ️ Good luck to Kayla Rendell, who has joined Newcastle United on loan for the 2026/27 season 🤝 You've got this, Kayla 🧤 🔗 https://t.co/OIIFZy8OeK pic.twitter.com/2tzpTkg5vC — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 27, 2026

The club’s official site explained, “the talented shot-stopper became a Red in January 2025 upon transferring from Southampton, where she made 134 senior appearances after coming through the Saints’ youth ranks.”

They also added, “Rendell has since furthered her experience as a member of United’s first-team squad and the 25-year-old will now continue her development by heading up to the North East this term.”

She has represented England at various youth levels, including under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-23s.

Commenting on the move to Newcastle’s website, she claimed, “the name speaks for itself, it’s a massive club with a lot of ambition. It was exciting for me to join this part of the journey. I want to help the squad progress to the next level.”

Feature image Barrington Coombs via Getty Images

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