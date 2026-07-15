Leny Yoro: Why Man United star will be key for Carrick this season

While a major rebuild in midfield is Manchester United’s priority this summer, reinforcements on the left-hand side, up front, and even in goal are also on the radar. But fans could be forgiven for their surprise to see United linked with centre-backs, given the plethora of options already at Old Trafford.

However, Matthijs de Ligt’s long-term injury – the Dutchman has not played since November – and the ongoing niggles both Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, who turns 34 next season, continue to pick up have created a sense of doubt in Michael Carrick’s backline.

A shock swoop for Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has been mooted, while young talents like Kalidou Coulibaly and Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh are also understood to have been under consideration. Yet this approach ignores the outstanding defensive protégé Carrick already has at his disposal: Leny Yoro.

Generational Talent

Yoro arrived at the Theatre of Dreams with the reputation of being the best centre-back in his age group in Europe. The list of suitors Manchester United fended off, headed by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, is a testament to this assessment.

The deal with LOSC Lille, worth up to £59 million, for a then-18-year-old defender is further evidence of how highly regarded the French starlet was. Undoubtedly, the Red Devils paid over the odds to lure him to Old Trafford, considering the more attractive destinations he was offered in Paris or Madrid. But INEOS saw it as a price worth paying.

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey reveals United’s hierarchy, now led by sporting director Jason Wilcox, believe Yoro is a “generational talent”, one worth going all-out for, even during a summer where another centre-back, De Ligt, was signed. But it has not been a smooth ride since arriving in Manchester, with a serious foot injury sustained in just his second pre-season match ruling him out for nearly four months.

This was then followed by the chaos of a change in the dugout, as INEOS axed Erik ten Hag in favour of Ruben Amorim, and the change in formation the switch brought about. Having not played a single minute under the manager who signed him, Yoro was now forced to adapt to a system he had never played, under someone who had never coached in England before.

The performances were predictably bad; the results even worse, though Yoro was actually a rare bright spot during Amorim’s debut campaign, playing a key role in propelling United to the final of the Europa League. He was one of the only starters who could hold their head high at full-time in the San Mames, with United having lost 1-0 to a dreadful Spurs side.

Second Season Syndrome

Unfortunately, Yoro succumbed to the fate of second season syndrome last year. The Saint-Maurice native began as first-choice in Amorim’s back three, but soon lost his place after a drop in form. This came to a head with a mistake-laden showing against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in November, where French frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta schooled his younger compatriot.

Just over a month later, however, Amorim was gone, dismissed by INEOS after an explosive argument with Wilcox over his tactics made the Portuguese’s position untenable – even if 14 months of performances on the pitch would have justified the same decision.

After less than a year and a half at Old Trafford, Yoro had seen two of his head coaches sacked, with Michael Carrick arriving as his third, bringing a new set-up for him to adapt to once again. Stability and security are two prerequisites for young players to develop; Yoro has had neither at any point as a Red Devil.

Carrick immediately restored the defence to a back four, offering Yoro a similar system to the one he had shone in with Lille. But the interim coach, who would later be given the job permanently, opted for the experienced pairing of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez initially – to great effect.

Under Carrick, United enjoyed the best form of any side in the Premier League, putting each one of their rivals to the sword. With three games to spare, they had secured Champions League qualification – a feat which had looked far beyond reach during the bleak midwinter with Amorim at the wheel.

Following a calf injury to Martinez in February, Yoro got the nod from Carrick, going on to start six matches in a row, including the crucial 3-1 win over Aston Villa at home. But then he suffered his own knock, ruling him out against Chelsea, with Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven starting in central defence as a makeshift pairing.

Yoro would not start again before the campaign ended, with a sense of amnesia almost forming around him, given the links to new centre-backs. Yet next season should be a very different story.

Primed to explode

There is little doubt the way Carrick helped Manchester United secure Champions League football is not the way he will want Manchester United to play in the Champions League. The choices he was making as interim revolved primarily around protecting Casemiro, helping the ageing enforcer to remain a force to be reckoned with. As much as his legs would allow anyway.

United will play far more proactively next season, with a much higher defensive line, designed to constrict the pitch and box the opposition in. They will look to be braver when playing out from the back, more incisive when passing through the lines, and more aggressive in the press if possession is ceded.

This approach requires centre-backs with speed, size and strength to cover large spaces and help control transitions. But these same defensive lynchpins must also be technically sound to help ball progression. Arsenal’s title-winning duo, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, are the gold standard for this combination anywhere in Europe.

There are members of the coaching staff at Old Trafford who believe Yoro and Heaven have the ability to form a similarly imperious partnership; they just need the stability and security of environment to achieve it.

Standing 6’3″ with good mobility for such a tall frame, Yoro is focusing on strength conditioning this summer to add power to his physique. He has struggled in the air during his first two years in England, though this is to be expected for a young defender arriving from the more cultured continent. The scope for improvement in this area is obvious.

On the ball, the tale is similarly optimistic. He offers a strong combination of technique and vision. His first touch is excellent, allowing him to dribble past the opposition press with ease. With growing confidence, his passing will develop as he can often see the target, yet lacks the conviction to find them with precision and purpose in the way, for example, Martinez is a master.

Casemiro’s departure will be a significant one for Carrick to overcome. The Brazilian was a defensive monster, even at this late stage of his glittering career. In particular, he was incredible in the air – in both boxes.

The two midfielders United have signed thus far – Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos – will not fill this void. The team risks becoming undersized at a time when size matters in the set-piece-driven Premier League. Yoro is a solution to this need for height; as he is for the push to play more aggressively; and to play out from the back.

In short, it is time for Yoro to establish himself as a key player under Carrick; to live up to the promise he showed in France, and the potential which made INEOS move heaven and earth to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

Final Thoughts

The ongoing absence of De Ligt, who has not played in nearly nine months and has no clear return date locked in, as well as Martinez and Maguire’s propensity to pick up injuries, will give Yoro a clear path to the first team. The French starlet’s outstanding selection of attributes will then allow him to maintain that starting berth once he assumes it – and his partner in crime, Heaven, won’t be far behind him.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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