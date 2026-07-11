Andrey Santos: Man United’s newest recruit exactly what midfield needs

This summer has not been the easiest for Manchester United fans so far.

High hopes

After qualifying for the Champions League and finishing the league campaign with six wins from seven, optimism was high entering the summer window.

Big midfield signings were promised, but Manchester United’s midfield chase has been a bit of a disaster so far. Fans have had to watch the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes move to Premier League rivals in spite of lengthy pursuits.

The news also broke this week that long-term target Aurelien Tchouameni signed a new deal with Real Madrid. What’s more, it appears that the Ederson deal has collapsed at the medical stage in spite of the club agreeing a fee last month for the Brazilian.

It does seem that Manchester United have finalised a deal for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and have also been linked to numerous others such as Manu Kone, Alex Scott and Joao Gomes. Nonetheless, numerous fans online have questioned a move for Santos and the price of £50 million that was agreed.

Defence of Santos

Nonetheless, this is not the fan environment that a new signing should have to come into.

Supporters have every right to their own viewpoint, but Senne Lammens was heavily unfancied as numerous followers of the club claimed Emiliano Martinez was the better choice, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Manchester United have also seen numerous big names fail over the years when they have ignored fit and focused more on reputation and price tag. Paul Pogba is a clear example of this failed strategy in the past.

Fans have been calling on the club’s recruitment team to make smart moves in the market and this feels like exactly that.

Fits squad’s needs

Santos may not be the most glamorous name, but he is clearly a very talented player.

Before moving to Chelsea, he was one of the most highly rated players in South America. What’s more, Chelsea have a history of letting go of young talent far too early. Just ask Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, to name a few.

Another key factor, probably the most important, is that Santos fits Manchester United’s needs like a glove.

During his time in France, on loan at Strasbourg, he scored over 10 goals and was praised for his “excellent” ability to arrive “into the box with late runs from deep, unmarked, making him a good passing option for his teammates in the final third.”

He will also add a calmness and ability to resist the press, similar to Kobbie Mainoo. The Athletic argue, “he’s a good one-touch passer and doesn’t get flustered with a defender breathing down his neck.”

Santos would not only bring goals but also passing from deep. Manchester United often struggled with Casemiro’s passing in recent years, but Santos is certainly tidier on the ball.

Furthermore, Santos averaged 15 line breaking passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League last year. The 22-year-old can play as a number six or a box-to-box midfielder and “offers a secure defensive presence in matches”.

He will bring significantly more mobility than Casemiro when in the line-up and effectiveness in winning duels, with an impressive 67.8% won last season.

Player buy-in

Another crucial factor is that the player wanted Manchester United and only Manchester United. The reality is fellow midfield targets Tonali and Fernandes were happy to play elsewhere, and Elliot Anderson seemed to have little desire to pull on the red shirt of Manchester United.

Santos reportedly ignored interest from Newcastle and it was his desire to play for the club that encouraged Ineos to move quickly. Manchester United fans have seen the benefit of players who are desperate to play for the club, such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Premier League proven

Finally, the youngster is also Premier League proven. This is something that is very important to the club’s modern transfer strategy, as he should, theoretically, be able to adjust to the rigours of the league seamlessly.

All in all, Santos is not the marquee midfielder to replace Casemiro. In fact, with the likely collapse of the Ederson deal, he may be the third midfield man brought into the squad. He is also a youngster who will need time to adapt. Therefore, fans should support him like any new signing and wait and see what he can produce before assuming he is not what the club needs owing to his lack of name recognition.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2025/26

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 27 13 1 - 4 - 1,255' UEFA Champions League 6 3 - 2 2 - 306' EFL Cup 5 5 1 2 1 - 435' FA Cup 5 4 1 - 1 - 414' Total 43 25 3 4 8 - 2,410'

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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