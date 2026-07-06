Karim Coulibaly: Man United rival Europe’s elite for Werder Bremen star

Manchester United face a fierce battle with Europe’s elite to sign Werder Bremen centre-back Karim Coulibaly, according to a new report.

Man Mountain

Despite only turning 19 in March, Coulibaly already possesses a powerful 6’3″ frame, combined with excellent mobility for such a tall defender. His “incredibly fast” stride allows him to keep pace with most attackers in the Bundesliga, enabling him to cover large areas in transition.

However, the Germany under-21 international is arguably even more impressive in possession, ranking highly across virtually every passing metric and demonstrating the ability to play out from the back as a result. The fact he is left-footed only adds to his allure.

One scouting report states: “His scanning frequency before receiving the ball is elite for his age group, allowing him to take a first touch that immediately opens up a vertical passing lane.”

The Oldenburg native’s “passing repertoire is defined by punch and precision”, with Werder Bremen manager Daniel Thioune utilising him as a key part of their build-up play. This “elite line-breaking passing” is fundamental to Die Werderaner, while the “physical dominance” he offers acts as a failsafe for the backline.

It is clear to see why Coulibaly’s rise last season has put a number of top clubs, including the Red Devils, on red alert over a swoop this summer. Werder Bremen are understood to be willing to open talks at the £35 million mark, though there will be hope the considerable interest from across the continent drives this figure up to around £43 million.

Eyed by Europe’s Elite

Even with Harry Maguire putting pen to paper on a new deal in April, Manchester United remain interested in defensive targets, particularly in the younger bracket, such as Coulibaly.

TEAMtalk reveals United are “monitoring the teenager closely, seeking reinforcements in a position that has caused them issues in recent seasons” – a nod to the injury woes faced in central defence by Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as a suitor, while Napoli, Newcastle United, and Olympique Marseille are other interested parties. However, it is a major Premier League rival who is understood to be leading the race.

The report states Chelsea have “entered into negotiations” as the Blues look to reinforce their backline at the request of new manager, Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard is “keen to add defensive depth and quality, and Coulibaly fits the profile of a player capable of thriving in a possession-based system.”

Interestingly, Werder Bremen director Clemens Fritz revealed last month there had been “movement” around Coulibaly. The German club would “prefer to retain him for another season or insert a loan-back clause in any deal”, though this would prove an expensive outlay for a long-term signing.

Final Thoughts

A key part of Manchester United’s transition under Michael Carrick next season will be the team’s ability to be more proactive; both in terms of playing out from the back, but also maintaining a high line to force the opposition to drop deep. Coulibaly is the prototypical modern defender who allows a manager to implement this approach without leaving too many gaps at the back.

However, both Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven – both highly regarded at Old Trafford – have similar profiles, making it doubtful INEOS will sanction a big-money raid for the German giant ahead of Chelsea. But if Coulibaly was to arrive, it would almost certainly mean this season will be Maguire’s last in a red shirt as the queue in central defence would need someone to step out.

Feature image Sona Maleterova via Getty Images

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