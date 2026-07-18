Eduardo Camavinga: Man City transfer nightmare may swing door open for Man United’s Bernabeu raid



Some news from Spain could be of interest to Manchester United.

Reputable Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin has dropped a bombshell.

Valentin reports that Real Madrid have decided Rodri is the midfielder they want to add to Jose Mourinho’s squad, and that after the World Cup they will try to sign him.

Manchester City may try to resist, but the player himself wants the move, which could make resistance trickier for the Premier League side.

Hopefully Real Madrid succeed in their Etihad raid, because if they do, it might spell good news for United’s transfer plans.

Eduardo Camavinga biggest loser of Rodri’s Bernabeu arrival

Should Rodri arrive, Los Blancos may also consider making a substantial offer for Aurelien Tchouaméni, though that remains uncertain.

What does appear far more likely, however, is that Rodri’s signing would ruthlessly push Eduardo Camavinga, who is already on the transfer list, towards the exit door.

Versatile enough to play as a full-back or a defensive midfielder, the Frenchman could be a tempting option as United’s third midfielder.

Dynamic and press-resistant, Camavinga brings elite ball-carrying, technical flair, tenacious defensive tackling, and incredible work rate, a combination that could perfectly crown United’s midfield rebuild.

The 20-time English champions may have missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, but they are nonetheless set to unleash a stronger midfield even without them.

Midfield rebuild on course for success

Alongside Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, the Real Madrid man once dubbed a “real war machine” will surely turn United’s midfield overhaul into a resounding success.

Indeed, with Real Madrid reportedly eager to move the Champions League-winning midfielder on, INEOS could capitalise and secure him on favourable terms.

So, in the end, Real Madrid’s move for Rodri might end up giving United one of the finest transfer assists of the summer.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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