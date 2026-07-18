Morgan Rogers: Chelsea agree deal with Aston Villa for Man United target

Manchester United have missed out on another top target after Chelsea moved to strike a record-breaking deal to sign Morgan Rogers, according to the latest reports.

Successor to Bruno

Rogers, 23, was a leading target for the Red Devils heading into the summer window, with INEOS keen to add a new left-winger to Michael Carrick’s squad.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are understood to have viewed the Aston Villa talisman as a long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes, yet with the versatility to play alongside the Portugal international before the changing of the guard.

Having lined up on both flanks and as a No.10 at Villa Park, Rogers’ potent pairing of speed and size, in combination with his dizzying dribbling and excellent finishing, has seen him develop into one of the Premier League’s most deadly threats.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 37 10 7 7 - 3,285' UEFA Europa League 15 12 3 5 2 - 1,089' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 167' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 23' Total 55 51 14 12 9 - 4,564'

The 6’2″ Halesowen native first made his break onto the scene at Middlesbrough while Carrick was manager. The 44-year-old head coach is believed to have been keen on a reunion in M16 – a view shared by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who knows Rogers from their shared time in Manchester City’s academy.

British Record

Aston Villa’s valuation, believed to be in excess of £100 million, had proved prohibitive for Manchester United’s budget, however. The focus has been on a major revamp in midfield, with a new forward considered a secondary priority.

Arsenal, fresh from their first Premier League title in 22 years, were understood to be frontrunners for Rogers. Talks had been held with the England international’s camp, with the Gunners believing he had greenlit a switch to North London.

However, Chelsea have stormed ahead of their rivals in the capital, tabling a record fee for a British player to hijack the deal.

David Ornstein reveals the Blues have reached a “verbal agreement” with Aston Villa over a £117 million offer. Crucially, the player has signalled his preference a move to Stamford Bridge over the Emirates – or Old Trafford for that matter. The Athletic reporter claims Xabi Alonso was “instrumental” to the process.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark ‘Here we go!’ seal of approval to the deal, revealing Arsenal were yet to even make their own offer before Chelsea struck.

🚨🔵 BREAKING: MORGAN ROGERS TO CHELSEA, HERE WE GO! Club to club agreement reached today with Aston Villa to anticipate Arsenal official bid. £117m proposal has been accepted, as @David_Ornstein reported. Agreement done with Morgan Rogers on personal terms until June 2032. 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 pic.twitter.com/T8LITHSus0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026

Tweet: “BREAKING: MORGAN ROGERS TO CHELSEA, HERE WE GO! Club to club agreement reached today with Aston Villa to anticipate Arsenal official bid. £117m proposal has been accepted, as @David_Ornstein reported. Agreement done with Morgan Rogers on personal terms until June 2032.”

With Rogers’ World Cup tournament with England set to end tonight after the third-placed playoff with France, he will travel to west London on Monday to complete his medical. There may be a certain pang of annoyance along the corridors of power at Old Trafford that Chelsea were able to pull off this deal, in part, thanks to the £50 million deal United agreed to sign Andrey Santos.

Heading into the summer window, the £105 million fee Arsenal paid for Declan Rice in 2023 stood as the British transfer record. It has since been broken twice – first by Manchester City for Elliot Anderson, then again by Chelsea’s capture of Rogers – with the Red Devils missing out on key targets on both occasions.



Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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