Chelsea demand ridiculous fee as Alejandro Garnacho entertains shock move



Former Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly open to a shock move, as Chelsea demand an eye-watering fee for him.

Chelsea exit

Garnacho has endured a torrid time since departing United for Chelsea last summer. Chelsea endured an extremely underwhelming season, finishing 10th in the Premier League.

The Blues will be without Europe during the 2026/27 campaign. Garnacho has had his fair share of the blame for the side’s struggles. The forward struggled to justify the £40m that was paid to acquire him from United.

He contributed just one goal in 24 top-flight appearances. Over the weekend, it emerged that AS Roma are keen on offering the Argentina international an escape from his woes at Stamford Bridge. It was mentioned that Roma want a loan move.

However, a more recent report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that Chelsea are only open to a permanent exit. Garnacho is not in Xabi Alonso’s plans and there is a desire to move him on just 12 months after his arrival.

Now, TEAMtalk confirm as much, adding that there is no shortage of suitors for the Carrington academy graduate.

Garnacho latest

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea value Garnacho at £90m, which is more than double what they paid United for his signature. Privately, however, it is believed that Alonso’s side could be persuaded to accept around £60m.

“TEAMtalk understands clubs from across Europe have made enquiries, while there is also growing attention from the Saudi Pro League.”

“Sources indicate Garnacho would be prepared to consider a move to Saudi Arabia if the right sporting and financial package was presented.”

But the strongest interest in the 22-year-old is coming from Napoli, where a reunion with former United teammates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund awaits.

Napoli’s preference would be to sign Garnacho on an initial loan deal, with the option or obligation to buy him permanently at the end of next season.

Other clubs to show interest in Garnacho are Como and Atletico Madrid. United of course signed Garnacho from Atletico’s academy in 2020. Atletico are said to hold a long-term interest, though whether they can meet Chelsea’s valuation remains the key question.

United will be hoping for a fee as substantial as possible, having inserted a sell-on clause that would see them profit from any future transfer.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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