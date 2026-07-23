Carlos Baleba: Man United face new threat for Brighton midfielder

Manchester United’s pursuit of Carlos Baleba has taken a sharp twist after a new rival emerged for the Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer, according to an inside source.

Midfield Monster

Despite a serious downturn in form last season, Old Trafford chiefs are understood to still consider Baleba an “outstanding fit” in Michael Carrick’s midfield, particularly after the back-to-back deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Both signings are skilful operators who will significantly raise the technical level of the team as a whole. While Santos, signed from Chelsea for £50 million, can play as a No.6 and is excellent at winning the ball, there is still a need for an anchor in midfield to replace Casemiro.

Baleba’s profile – an athletic, duel-winning demon with pace and power in abundance – is exactly what the Red Devils want to add as their third recruit in the engine room. The interest in the 22-year-old dates back to last summer, when United made overtures to strike a deal.

There was a green light from the player, who considers the Theatre of Dreams an aptly named home. Brighton’s demands – believed to be as high as £100 million, or more – killed any hope of a transfer, however, with the player’s valuation set at £47m.

United have maintained contact with Baleba’s camp over the past 12 months should a pursuit be reignited. An agreement over personal terms is understood to remain in place.

Earlier today, a report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed fresh contact had been made, though it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls are willing to set a more realistic price tag this time around.

Chelsea enter the race

One side who would have no trouble spending big on Baleba is Chelsea, who continue to move with a carelessness in the market normally reserved for clubs in Saudi Arabia. Yesterday, the Blues struck a record-breaking deal for a British player to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, just hours after they tabled a £64 million bid for Bournemouth maestro Alex Scott.

With an almost suspicious ability to generate funds for their unwanted players, as the exit of Alejandro Garnacho proved, Chelsea are a difficult rival to lock horns with for the same target – as Arsenal found out with Rogers, despite having just won the Premier League title.

As relayed by Talk Chelsea, Simon Phillips, a Chelsea insider with excellent contacts, reveals his “top source” at Stamford Bridge has claimed they are “big admirers” of Baleba, and have added the Cameroon international to their list of targets this summer.

Whether it makes sense for Chelsea to target a defensive midfielder while boasting one of the best options in their ranks in Moises Caicedo – another product of Brighton’s elite production system – is almost irrelevant. They often make decisions with little logic.

Final Thoughts

If Manchester United have an intention to add Baleba to their ranks this summer, Chelsea pose a serious threat, even without the gambit of European football to offer targets. Mikel Arteta will attest to this unfortunate fact.

Stylistically, the Douala native is a perfect profile to add to the ranks at Old Trafford. But if the west Londoners, as they have numerous times since BlueCo took the helm, are willing to make an offer their rivals cannot compete with, the tale ends with an unfortunately familiar conclusion, regardless of reason or rationale.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social