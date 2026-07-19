Radek Vitek’s transfer reality check highlights exactly why Darlow to Man United makes perfect sense



Radek Vitek is convinced his future lies away from Old Trafford, and the goalkeeper’s latest admissions leave little room for doubt.

After a brilliant loan spell in Austria with BW Linz during the 2024–25 season, he moved to Championship side Bristol City on a season-long deal for 2025–26, a step intended to push his development further.

Grasping the chance with both hands, the United academy graduate impressed with the Robins. While he was signed to cover for the injured Max O’Leary, Vitek gradually established himself as the club’s number one.

Impressive loan spell

His form was so strong that O’Leary departed Ashton Gate midway through the campaign. By the end of the season, Vitek had featured in 41 league matches, boasting a 71.3% save rate and 12 clean sheets.

His heroics earned him a clean sweep of awards: Men’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Players’ Player of the Year.

Having proved he could thrive in the intensity of the Championship, many felt he was finally ready for the Premier League.

Yet, while United could benefit from his promotion, the reality was he would likely deputise for Senne Lammens, who had firmly cemented his place as the 20-time English champions’ number one last season.

Ambitious as ever, Vitek was never going to settle for a back-up role. After his exploits in the Championship, he clearly wanted the next step: to be the undisputed number one at a top club.

Naturally, speculation around his Old Trafford future intensified, with talk of a summer exit gaining traction.

Radek Vitek addresses transfer speculation

Speaking after United’s 1–0 pre-season friendly against Wrexham, Vitek all but confirmed his intentions, telling MEN:

“I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be the number one. I want to be playing football every week.

“I’m ready for both scenarios [loan or permanent transfer]. There’s been a few interests on the table, hopefully it will happen soon.”

🗣️ Radek Vitek on Potentially leaving Manchester United: "I Hope So, I Hope There's Some Interest…" #MUFC pic.twitter.com/O2sMkQi086 — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 19, 2026

Pressed further on whether he preferred a loan or permanent exit, he replied:

“I am ready for both, to be fair. Depends what the club wants and also depends on the options. We will see.

“There have been a few interests on the table. But we hope to get the best one, and hopefully it will happen soon.”

Karl Darlow to the rescue

With Andre Onana back at Trabzonspor on loan and Altay Bayindir expected to depart, Vitek’s push for a move threatened to leave Manchester United short in the goalkeeping department.

Fortunately, INEOS acted swiftly, snapping up former Leeds United keeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

Standing at 6’3”, the experienced shot-stopper played a pivotal role in helping Leeds avoid relegation last season, but he chose to walk away from Elland Road rather than continue as their number one.

With Darlow signed, INEOS can afford to let Vitek pursue his ambitions without being left in a dilemma.

Heading into next season, the Red Devils look well covered: Lammens remains first choice, while Darlow stands ready to cover for him.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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