Ollie Watkins: Why United want to sign Aston Villa talisman

After a quiet outing against Wrexham, Manchester United went on a goalscoring spree against Rosenborg on Friday.

The Red Devils scored five unanswered goals against the Norwegian side in Trondheim despite being without their high-profile attackers, including Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko.

In Sesko’s absence, Joshua Zirkzee led United’s attack. However, the Dutchman, who registered a goal and an assist, looked more promising when he dropped into deeper positions.

Manchester United planning to sign Ollie Watkins

It has been widely reported that Manchester United would prefer to offload Joshua Zirkzee and bring in an experienced striker to support Benjamin Sesko.

According to The Sun, United are monitoring Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who is attracting attention from several clubs, both in England and across Europe.

It is claimed Fenerbahce were planning to sign Watkins in a £30 million deal, but Villa made it “explicitly clear” they would not accept such an offer for the Three Lions star.

Now, United and Arsenal are thought to be in the frame for Watkins’ signature.

It is understood that Joshua Zirkzee’s potential exit to Serie A has “pushed the Red Devils to explore new forward options.”

Should Zirkzee depart Old Trafford, United are “expected to make an official approach for Watkins.” They have already signed his now former teammate, Youri Tielemans, from the Birmingham outfit.

Ollie Watkins could be perfect for Manchester United

The Sun adds that offers in the region of £40 million may be enough to seal the signing of the Europa League winner.

Watkins was one of Unai Emery’s most trusted players last season, helping Villa clinch their first trophy in 30 years.

The 30-year-old scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. In the Europa League, he was directly involved in seven goals.

Akin to Zirkzee, Watkins is very good at dropping deep into midfield and linking up play. However, he is a lot better than the Netherlands international when it comes to attacking the space behind the backline and putting the ball into the back of the net.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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