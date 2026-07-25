Andrey Santos: Mount reveals Brazilian’s standout qualities



Manchester United bounced back from their opening pre-season loss against Wrexham to thrash Rosenborg 5-0 in Trondheim on Friday.

The performance of a few of United’s wonderkids will have pleased Michael Carrick, as will the fact that the Red Devils looked far the better team against the Norwegian side, who are already halfway through their league season.

Once again, the head coach opted to start Leny Yoro at right-back and Patrick Dorgu as a left winger, with Mason Mount starting alongside new signing Andrey Santos in midfield.

This is a new role for the United No.7, an experiment Carrick started towards the latter stages of the previous campaign. Only this time, the Englishman is playing alongside the Brazilian.

Mason Mount on Andrey Santos

Both looked solid once again, with the summer signing shining through his defensive work-rate and his incisive forward passes.

One of them almost led to the opening United goal, but for Dorgu’s shot to strike the upright and trickle wide.

Mount was asked after the game about his new midfield partner, and the 27-year-old only had words of praise for the Brazil international.

Talking to MUTV, the midfielder explained, “Yeah, really good. I’ve known about him for a while now, and obviously I’ve seen him break into the first team at Chelsea. I think he’s a really good player, so it’s been great to play with him.

Andrey Santos and his best qualities

“Defensively, he’s excellent. He reads the game well, picks up good positions, always wants the ball, and looks to play forward. It’s good for me because I can work off that.”

With Kobbie Mainoo injured and Youri Tielemans yet to rejoin training, there is a good chance the pair will keep their places for the upcoming pre-season games.

And Mount further explained how he is getting to know Andrey Santos and his game, and how that will benefit the pair moving forward.

He also described how the United players have tried to welcome him into the fold so as to help him integrate quickly and become a part of the group.

How United have helped Andrey Santos settle at his new club

“It’s been really enjoyable playing alongside him and getting to understand him better in training and in games. We’ve been helping him settle in and feel comfortable within the team because he’s obviously a very talented player.

“I think he’s integrated really well. He came in and looked very comfortable from the start. He’s definitely got more to come, and we’ll keep growing as a team. But yeah, it’s been really good.”

Both Mount and Andrey Santos will need to raise their game as the 20-time English league champions gear up to face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid next.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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