Harry Amass, Jaydan Kamason send Carrick clear message



Manchester United purred in Trondheim, as they thrashed Rosenborg 5-0 on Friday in what was their second pre-season game this summer.

Michael Carrick will be delighted with what he saw, considering the Norwegian side are halfway through their normal season.

The Red Devils’ energy levels were great to see, especially compared to their dull display against Wrexham last week.

Senior stars such as Joshua Zirkzee and Andrey Santos impressed, but what truly caught the eye was the performance of two Carrington wonderkids.

Harry Amass and Jaydan Kamason stole the show

Jaydan Kamason and Harry Amass both came on at the start of the second half and instantly looked a far greater attacking threat compared to Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw.

The right-back grabbed two assists, while the left-back scored one and assisted the other. It was the FA Youth Cup winner who provided the assist for the former Watford prodigy to tap home.

Jaydan Kamason then added another assist for Ethan Williams late on in the game. As for Harry Amass, he also got an assist for Zirkzee’s brilliant goal.

Both could provide the head coach with solutions to his problems out wide.

Problems out wide for Carrick: Harry Amass and Jaydan Kamason to the rescue

United’s search for a left-back is well known, with INEOS not exactly trusting Shaw to stay fit next season. So far, signing Lewis Hall has not proven to be easy.

On the opposite flank, Noussair Mazraoui has been linked with a move to AC Milan, which could leave Diogo Dalot as the only specialist option.

Harry Amass shone out on loan for Sheffield Wednesday in the first half of last season, and INEOS could save a lot of money by promoting the 19-year-old to the first team squad.

The young right-back is not as far along in his development as Amass, but Kamason has shown for both United’s Under-21s and Under-18s that he is more than ready to step up if needed.

Atletico Madrid will be the perfect test

Whether Carrick trusts them moving forward only time will tell. Both will need to keep producing against a higher level of opposition until the senior stars arrive.

United’s next game against Atletico Madrid will provide the perfect opportunity for them to strengthen their case for inclusion.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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