Home » Fresh update on Lisandro Martínez’s availability for pre-season

Fresh update on Lisandro Martínez’s availability for pre-season

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez stood out at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite picking up an injury in the final. The left-footed central defender started seven of Argentina’s eight games at the tournament, including the final against Spain.

Unfortunately, Martinez picked up an injury against La Roja and had to be substituted late in the first half. La Albiceleste ultimately lost the game 1-0.

The Butcher, though, was included in the Team of the Tournament as a reward for a standout World Cup. Martinez’s passing prowess and aggression were nothing new for United fans, who are used to being mesmerised by his spectacular left foot.

However, the Argentine’s injury is a cause for concern for the Red Devils ahead of a crucial season.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026 FIFA World Cup

MatchdayDateOpponentResultPositionGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Group J17/06/26Algeria3–0CB----90'
Group J22/06/26Austria2–0CB----90'
Group J28/06/26Jordan3–1On the bench-----
Round of 3204/07/26Cape Verde3–2 AETCB11--120'
Round of 1607/07/26Egypt3–2CB----90'
Quarter-Finals12/07/26Switzerland3–1 AETCB----120'
Semi-Finals16/07/26England2–1CB--1-42'
Final20/07/26Spain1–0 AETCB--1-44'

Source: Transfermarkt.

United’s defensive troubles

United have started their pre-season without two of their first-team defenders. While Martinez is taking a well-deserved break after his World Cup campaign, Matthijs de Ligt is yet to return to full fitness after picking up an injury last December.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the Dutch defender is making good progress but may not be available at the start of the new season. In such a scenario, Martinez’s injury has further complicated matters for the Red Devils.

The Argentine spent much of last year on the treatment table after picking up an ACL injury in February 2025. The 28 year old has been plagued with injuries during his time at Old Trafford, prompting the English giants to consider reinforcements this summer.

Lisandro Martinez injury history with United

SeasonInjuryFromUntilDaysGames Missed
26/27Hamstring injury19/07/2026-5 days-
25/26Calf injury23/02/202608/04/202645 daysManchester United, Argentina (8)
24/25Cruciate ligament injury03/02/202521/11/2025292 daysManchester United, Argentina (44)
24/25Back problems23/11/202425/11/20243 daysManchester United (1)
23/24Calf strain02/04/202401/05/202430 daysManchester United (6)
23/24Knee injury04/02/202429/03/202455 daysManchester United, Argentina (9)
23/24Foot injury21/09/202304/01/2024106 daysManchester United, Argentina (26)
22/23Metatarsal fracture14/04/202330/06/202378 daysManchester United, Argentina (14)

Source: Transfermarkt.

United were linked with a move for Maxence Lacroix this month, but a recent report suggests that he is on his way to Chelsea. The situation has only added to supporters’ frustration, but a fresh update has now emerged on Martinez’s injury that is certain to improve the mood at Old Trafford.

Martinez likely to be part of pre-season

According to the Manchester Evening News, Martinez’s injury is not serious and he is expected to take part in pre-season once he returns from holiday. The report states: “Lisandro Martinez also picked up an injury on the final weekend, limping out of the World Cup final at the end of the first half.”

“The 28-year-old is now enjoying a break before returning to United. Although he isn’t yet fully aware of the extent of the problem, there is confidence that it isn’t too serious and shouldn’t hold him back for long in pre-season.”

Martinez has already entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal.

Final Thoughts

Martinez’s exploits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup provided a glowing reminder of his importance to Michael Carrick’s plans. While the Argentine’s fitness issues remain a concern for United, INEOS must consider tying him down to a new deal or risk losing him for free next summer.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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