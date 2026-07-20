Matthijs de Ligt: Man United star’s injury timeline gets new update

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is ramping up his return from injury as a well-connected journalist reveals whether the 26-year-old defender will be fit for the start of the new season.

Nine Months And Counting

De Ligt has become something of an afterthought over the past nine months, having been ruled out with a serious back injury since November. The Netherlands international’s last appearance came in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, courtesy of a brace by Mason Mount.

Without De Ligt bolstering the backline, United went on to win just one of the following nine games – a run which ultimately cost Ruben Amorim his job. Prior to this point, Rio Ferdinand had described De Ligt as “magnificent“.

Michael Carrick, hired as interim in the wake of the Portuguese tactician’s dismissal in January before being handed the job permanently by May, has yet to be able to call upon the Ajax academy graduate.

The rehabilitation from a back injury can be complicated. A player may feel 100% fit, yet something can immediately be pulled after the first challenge or sprint upon returning to training.

United’s medical staff were deliberately cautious with De Ligt’s recovery – which has proven wise, as the Dutchman required surgery towards the end of the season, as the club confirmed in mid-May.

The End Is In Sight

A report relayed by The Peoples Person earlier this month revealed De Ligt was training individually at Carrington in preparation for the new season.

“There was no sign of Matthijs de Ligt in the pictures United released of players returning to pre-season training on Thursday, but the centre-back is back at Carrington and is following an individual program as he continues to recover from back surgery.

“The 26-year-old has done work abroad since undergoing surgery in May, but he has also been at Carrington during the summer to keep his fitness work going.”

Andy Mitten, an excellent source for all things Manchester United, has confirmed De Ligt is “making progress”, but tempers expectations by claiming “we are not going to see him at the start of the season, but we are going to see him soon after that”.

The return of the 6’2″ Dutchman has gathered increased importance following Lisandro Martinez’s injury in the World Cup final yesterday. The 28-year-old Argentine was forced off with a thigh issue in the first half as his country fell to a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

If neither of the two former Ajax stars are fit to start against Premier League newcomers Hull City on 22 August, it sets the stage for the highly rated pairing of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to stake their claim under Carrick next season.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social