Mason Mount reacts after receiving special honour in Rosenborg victory



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has responded after being afforded the privilege of captaining the club in the 5-0 victory over Rosenborg.

Mount impresses

Mount produced a superb performance as United put Rosenborg to the sword in just their second pre-season friendly.

Shea Lacey gave United the lead at the half-hour mark with a stunning curling effort. Joshua Zirkzee produced a moment of magic shortly after the restart, doubling United’s lead with a goal that saw him glide past the Rosenborg defence with effortless grace.

Youngsters Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams completed the rout in what was a day to remember at Trondheim.

Jacob Devaney reacts fastest in the box ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3PKeomDo3P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2026

Timing his run to perfection 👌⏱️ pic.twitter.com/u88GHmSzgq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2026

Mount was one of the standouts, as he slotted next to new signing Andrey Santos in the pivot. In addition to his characteristic work rate, the England international retained possession effectively, passed with care, and performed strongly on the defensive side.

A highlight of his display came when he tracked back to effectively neutralise what looked like a very dangerous Rosenborg counter-attack.

Mount also captained United for a brief spell, after Harry Maguire had worn the armband during the first half.

After the final whistle, Mount spoke to Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News and made it clear that he considers himself a leader in the dressing room.

Mount reacts

Mount said, “I think I’m definitely a leader. I mean, you have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal.”

“I want to always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the pitch. I’ve been captain previously, years ago, so I love the role.”

He added, “Especially with a lot of younger players on the pitch, being able to speak to them and make them feel comfortable in the game and even off the pitch as well.”

“It’s a role that I really like, and I loved having it in the second half.”

I asked Mason Mount about wearing the armband yesterday. ©️ He said: "I think I'm definitely a leader. I mean, you have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal. "I want to always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the… pic.twitter.com/d5gbhcatYF — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) July 25, 2026

Mount and his teammates are next in action next Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social