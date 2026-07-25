Home » Mason Mount reacts after receiving special honour in Rosenborg victory

Mason Mount reacts after receiving special honour in Rosenborg victory

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Mason Mount


Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has responded after being afforded the privilege of captaining the club in the 5-0 victory over Rosenborg.

Mount impresses

Mount produced a superb performance as United put Rosenborg to the sword in just their second pre-season friendly.

Shea Lacey gave United the lead at the half-hour mark with a stunning curling effort. Joshua Zirkzee produced a moment of magic shortly after the restart, doubling United’s lead with a goal that saw him glide past the Rosenborg defence with effortless grace.

Youngsters Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams completed the rout in what was a day to remember at Trondheim.

Mount was one of the standouts, as he slotted next to new signing Andrey Santos in the pivot. In addition to his characteristic work rate, the England international retained possession effectively, passed with care, and performed strongly on the defensive side.

A highlight of his display came when he tracked back to effectively neutralise what looked like a very dangerous Rosenborg counter-attack.

Mount also captained United for a brief spell, after Harry Maguire had worn the armband during the first half.

After the final whistle, Mount spoke to Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News and made it clear that he considers himself a leader in the dressing room.

Mount reacts

Mount said, “I think I’m definitely a leader. I mean, you have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal.”

“I want to always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the pitch. I’ve been captain previously, years ago, so I love the role.”

He added, “Especially with a lot of younger players on the pitch, being able to speak to them and make them feel comfortable in the game and even off the pitch as well.”

“It’s a role that I really like, and I loved having it in the second half.”

Mount and his teammates are next in action next Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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