Microsoft: Man United reach lucrative deal with technology giants

In modern football, it is crucial to try to find new ways to stay ahead of the curve financially.

Financial constraints

Numerous English clubs have already fallen victim to penalties for their Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) and Sustainability and Systemic Resilience (SSR).

Manchester United have so far done well to avoid these issues, but as a result, they have had to move carefully in the transfer window.

The Red Devils also benefit from high revenue, but will need to regularly be in the Champions League to take advantage of this moving forward.

What’s more, with progress being made on the construction of a brand-new stadium, which is expected to be completed in the next decade, United will need creative ways to help raise finances.

Sponsors

Since 2024, Manchester United have had the company Snapdragon on the front of their shirts.

The club have now agreed a deal with another major company to sponsor them on specific occasions.

Business Cloud reports that, “Microsoft Surface is to feature on the back of Manchester United’s shirts for domestic cup games this season as well as pre-season friendlies.”

The site continues, “the club’s partnership with Snapdragon will also see the hybrid tablet/laptop brand featured on the back of shirts for United Women’s matches across the campaign and selected academy team kits.”

There have been previous collaborations with Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft PCs.

Don McGuire, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Snapdragon’s parent company Qualcomm Incorporated, said, “our partnership with Manchester United has always been about connecting fans to the experiences they care about most through world-class technology.”

Marc Armstrong, chief business officer at Manchester United, said, “our partnership with Snapdragon continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re delighted to bring one of the world’s most recognisable technology brands to the back of our famous shirts during the 2026/27 season.”

He also referred to the deal as an “exciting collaboration” and stated that the club’s “enduring global appeal” was behind the agreement.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

