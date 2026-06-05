Man United weigh refinancing plans as major debt deadline looms



Manchester United are considering options to refinance a massive debt that is due next year, a new report has claimed.

Glazers out?

Earlier this week, a bombshell report from Bloomberg claimed that certain members of United’s controversial owners, the Glazer family, are keen on selling their stakes in the club after 21 years.

The Glazers have been deeply unpopular among the fanbase ever since their leveraged buyout of the club. In addition to extracting money via dividends and failing to inject any investment, they have burdened the club with substantial debt and allowed both the playing squad and infrastructure to deteriorate.

The result has been that United have fallen behind their rivals, with standards both on and off the pitch deteriorating.

United fans have staged massive protests against the Glazers for years, yet only when INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe took operational control in 2024 did things start to head somewhat in the right direction. Still, the Glazers’ continued presence is a sore point.

Bloomberg revealed that some factions of the Glazers have been quietly plotting their exit for months. It’s said that they want to cash out and finally walk away.

The six Glazer brothers collectively own a 51 per cent stake in the Red Devils.

Now, the same news outlet states that United are exploring options to refinance $425 million of debt set to mature next year through the private placement market.

United’s plan

Bloomberg write that the 20-time English champions are in early discussions with banks regarding the matter but nothing has been finalised yet.

The club is refinancing debt from 2015, which comes with a fixed interest rate of 3.79%.

Thanks to high demand, the new funding may hit $500 million, providing Michael Carrick’s side with additional funds beyond the refinancing.

United are gearing up for a huge transfer window. Bolstering the midfield is believed to be the priority. Already, a full agreement has been struck for Atalanta’s Ederson to move to Old Trafford. At least one more midfield signing is expected.

Other positions thought to be on the agenda include striker, left-back and left-wing.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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