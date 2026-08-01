Leny Yoro clears the air on Michael Carrick’s bold pre-season call



Manchester United overcame Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their third pre-season game of the summer at the Strawberry Arena on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo responded to critics in style with a brace, while Shea Lacey announced himself to the world with a brilliantly creative display.

Michael Carrick made numerous changes to the team but he kept the backline intact, including starting Leny Yoro at right-back.

The Frenchman has played there in all three games so far, and with Noussair Mazraoui linked with a surprise exit, there have been murmurs that the 20-year-old could be used as a backup right-back next season.

Leny Yoro has impressed down the right

The former Lille ace impressed down the right flank and was asked after the game whether he was enjoying this newfound freedom on the right wing.

He explained to MUTV that he is ready to help the team by playing as a full-back, but he still sees his future as a centre-back, which remains his preferred position.

“First of all, I’m still a centre-back. I’m only playing there because Diogo (Dalot) and (Noussair) Mazraoui aren’t back yet. I enjoy being on the pitch anyway. If I can put in good performances at right-back, that’s fine with me.

“But I’m a centre-back, and that’s still my preferred position. I’m enjoying playing at right-back as well, so it’s all good.

Leny Yoro reveals his preferred position

“I’ve only played three games at right-back. But if you’re a player who can play two or even three positions, it’s good for the team. I’m happy to do that.”

Playing against the Champions League semi-finalists was a great challenge for the team, with the opposition getting tougher and tougher as the weeks progress.

“They’re a really good team. At the beginning, you could see they were pressing us, so we had to adapt a little. But we did really well. We pressed together, kept the ball well, and overall I think we had a good performance. They’re a very good side.”

Up next are the defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, and United are at the halfway mark of their pre-season preparations.

Pre-season training going according to plan

Leny Yoro explained that the entire squad is working hard, as per Carrick’s instructions, which the players are enjoying. The pre-season wins are proof that the head coach’s vision is heading in the right direction.

“We’ve been working hard in training and doing what the coach is asking of us, which is the most important thing. We’ve also been getting the results, so we just need to keep going like this.”

It will be interesting to see where the France Under-21 international slots in once Dalot and Mazraoui are back. Hopefully, he has done enough to warrant inclusion in the starting line-up.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social