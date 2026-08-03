10th-tier side Flixton FC release Jadon Sancho transfer statement



Non-league side Flixton FC have released a statement, offering clarification on the situation of former Manchester United star Jadon Sancho.

Limbo

Sancho remains a free agent following United’s decision to release him upon the expiry of his contract.

His arrival at Old Trafford in 2021 was met with considerable hype, the club forking out roughly £73m to secure his services. Yet it turned into a notably costly failure, with the wideman enduring persistent form struggles and a fractured relationship with the top brass.

While at United, he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and most recently, Aston Villa. All three clubs opted against signing him permanently.

As his search for a club goes on, he has been linked with a return to Dortmund. Atletico Madrid have also been named as admirers of the 26-year-old. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan explored signing him but ultimately backed out of a transfer.

To keep fit, Sancho has been training at Flixton FC in Greater Manchester. This of course sparked some cheeky speculation online that he could be joining the side.

It seems the swirling talk proved too much for Flixton, who have felt compelled to put out a statement denying any deal for Sancho.

Sancho statement

Flixton owner Christopher Garcia said, “Over the past few days, we’ve seen a number of posts and comments circulating regarding Jadon Sancho’s visit to Flixton FC.”

“To clarify, Jadon was not on trial with the club and was not involved in any transfer discussions. He simply used our facilities for a private training session to maintain his fitness while preparing for the next chapter of his career.”

“We’re proud that the quality of our pitch and facilities made Flixton a place where a player of his calibre felt comfortable training, and he is welcome to train at Flixton FC whenever he wishes.”

“During his visit, Jadon was nothing but professional, humble, and generous with his time. After completing his session, he happily met with young supporters, posed for photos, signed autographs, and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Garcia added, “Jadon is a world-class footballer who has achieved more in the game than most players could ever dream of. He deserves respect for both his accomplishments and the way he conducted himself during his visit, not the unwarranted criticism that has followed.”

“We thank Jadon for choosing Flixton FC as a place to train and wish him every success in the next stage of his career, which will undoubtedly be at a level far above where we currently compete. Our doors will always be open to him.”

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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