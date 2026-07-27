Jadon Sancho’s transfer limbo deepens after failed enquiry from shock club



Former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has reportedly not ruled out moving to a surprise destination as he looks to get his career back on track.

United exit

In June, United confirmed that Sancho would be leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

Sancho’s arrival in July 2021 was met with enormous fanfare, but he struggled to replicate his Dortmund form on a consistent basis. The hype was immense, yet the reality on the pitch rarely lived up to it.

His time at United was defined by inconsistent performances and a turbulent relationship with the hierarchy, most famously clashing with former boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho’s bitter public spat with Ten Hag was the start of the end for him at Old Trafford. He has spent the past three seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, achieving the remarkable feat of playing in a European final for all three, all in different competitions.

All three clubs opted against making his signing permanent. Aside from an 83rd-minute substitute appearance in the 2024 Community Shield, he had not pulled on a United shirt since 26 August 2023.

Sancho is currently without a club and seeking a new challenge, though it seems he is not having much luck at this stage.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Dortmund are open to a second reunion but only under certain non-negotiable terms.

Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the England international.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs says that Sancho was the subject of an approach from Qatar-based outfit Al-Rayyan. This did not materialise but the player has not closed the door to a potential switch to the Middle East.

Sancho latest

Jacobs wrote on X, “Qatari side Al Rayyan made an initial enquiry on Jadon Sancho around three weeks ago.”

“No talks have taken place since. Al Rayyan are not expected to follow up with further talks.”

“Sancho exploring all options, including other possibilities in both the Middle East and Europe.”

Qatari side Al Rayyan made an initial enquiry on Jadon Sancho around three weeks ago. No talks have taken place since. Al Rayyan are not expected to follow up with further talks. Sancho exploring all options, including other possibilities in both the Middle East and Europe.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/0c06qpUQSZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 27, 2026

Sancho managed just 12 goals and six assists across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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