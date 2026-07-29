“Here we go”: Danny Welbeck seals Chelsea move, Man United left watching

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck, despite Manchester United having explored a reunion with the 35-year-old last summer.

Here We Go!

Since BlueCo took charge at Stamford Bridge in 2022, Chelsea have become the most prolific movers in the transfer market out of any club in England – or, indeed, Europe. Nearly £2 billion has been spent in the four years since they became owners, mostly on young, high-potential talents on long-term contracts.

The theory was to find the next Kylian Mbappé, rather than paying over the odds to buy the current version. And while a host of very talented footballers have arrived in west London during this time, issues with attitude, consistency, and mentality have plagued the Blues – particularly last season.

Enzo Maresca’s departure in January saw Liam Rosenior plucked from Chelsea’s sister club in Ligue 1, Strasbourg. However, appointing a young, talented head coach, tasked with managing a selection of players short on experience, proved disastrous.

The Blues finished 10th in the Premier League, having crashed out of the Champions League in an 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Defeats in the latter stages of the domestic cups – losing to Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup before being defeated by Manchester City in the FA Cup final – compounded this awful league showing.

Xabi Alonso has arrived as the sixth permanent appointment in the dugout under BlueCo, except with the caveat that the Spanish tactician has been granted a higher level of influence in recruitment. The most obvious shift so far has been the targeting of experienced Premier League operators – as the move for Welbeck shows.

Dat Guy

Having failed in their pursuit of reuniting Alonso with Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, Chelsea opened talks to sign both Welbeck and Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson this week – with sound logic.

Manchester United have explored the prospect of bringing Welbeck back to Old Trafford in recent years. First, in 2024, under Erik ten Hag; then again last summer with Ruben Amorim at the wheel. On both occasions, the idea was the same as Chelsea’s: adding an experienced No.9 who offers as much in the dressing room as on the pitch to a youthful forward line.

It is peculiar, therefore, that INEOS have not reignited the pursuit, given the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new striker this summer to replace Joshua Zirkzee. The 25-year-old Dutchman looks set to return to Serie A.

Regardless, Chelsea have moved quickly and decisively to secure Welbeck – getting both the player’s green light and then approval from Brighton – with Romano delivering his trademark “Here we go!” seal of approval.

🚨🔵 Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Brighton for the English striker. Welbeck agreed terms with Chelsea until 2028, medical next; Brighton approved decision to let him go after formal request from Danny. Jordan Henderson: coming soon. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/E7C5gaiW8U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

Tweet: “Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Brighton for the English striker. Welbeck agreed terms with Chelsea until 2028, medical next; Brighton approved decision to let him go after formal request from Danny. Jordan Henderson: coming soon.”

With his 36th birthday approaching in November, it is perhaps a surprise to see Welbeck sign a two-year contract with Chelsea, pending the completion of a medical. But the Manchester native, who won the Premier League twice under Sir Alex Ferguson, was keen on the move, and his wage packet will likely reflect that.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

Independently backed up by multiple other outlets.

The player fits Chelsea’s new approach, while he made sense for United last summer.

Fabrizio Romano is one of the most reliable transfer experts.

No official confirmation yet.

TPP view: We believe Chelsea have agreed a deal for Welbeck; official confirmation from Brighton & Hove Albion is all that awaits.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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